Tour de France 2025: Tadej Pogacar misses out on hat-trick but extends his lead as Remco Evenepoel drops out

Tadej Pogacar missed out on a third Tour de France stage win in a row on Saturday but maintained his firm grip on the leader's yellow jersey at Luchon-Superbagneres.

The Slovenian star outsprinted Jonas Vingegaard to finish Stage 14 in second place behind Thymen Arensman who claimed a superb solo victory for Ineos Grenadiers, who spent the final 35km alone at the front.

It meant Pogacar increased his overall lead over Visma-Lease a Bike's Vingegaard by six seconds and gap between first and second now at 4 mins 17 secs.

The day belonged to Arensman, however, as the Dutchman went solo from the day's breakaway in the penultimate climb to the Col de Peyresourde (7.1km at 7.8 per cent) before his team car hit and knocked down a spectator amid the usual roadside chaos on the Tour.

Arensman never looked back and held firm on his way up to Superbagneres (12.4km at 7.3 per cent) as Vingegaard attacked several times in an attempt to drop Pogacar.

But the three-time champion did not flinch and easily beat his rival in the final metres to further cement his domination.

“It was a bit like yesterday. I can be really happy with how my legs are feeling today, “admitted two-time champion Vingegaard.

“In general, today was probably one of the hardest mountain stages I've ever done. It was a hard day, I think for everyone, so to do that performance at the end of such a day is nice.

“I actually expected Tadej to go on the last climb because on the second-to-last climb they sped up, like they wanted to go for the stage.

“Then when I realised he probably wouldn't try, I just decided to do it myself.”

Crossing the line in the mist at 1840m altitude, Arensman flung himself to the ground exhausted after taking a first win on this Tour for British team Ineos.

The 25-year-old produced a virtuoso climb amid suffocating packs of near hysterical fans who had waited all day for the peloton to pass.

“It's great for Thymen [to win] and great for the team, I'm super happy,” said the retiring Geraint Thomas is the oldest rider in this year's Tour and a teammate of debutant Arensman.

“It will relieve a bit of pressure [on the team], we have been there or thereabouts and it hasn't quite clicked, but we have certainly been trying all the time, so it's great to get the win.

“I am glad [to see the back of the Pyrenees]. I don't think I'll be riding much here again! I'll come here on holiday with a few drinks, but not riding.”

Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel – who started the day in third place, albeit 7 mins 24 secs behind Pogacar – saw his race come to an abrupt end.

The 25-year-old Belgian rider, who was third overall, struggled early on and pulled out on the day's first climb of the daunting 2180m altitude Tourmalet.

It was the first of four big mountains on the day's programme, including the final ascent to the ski resort of Superbagneres, which is more than 12 kilometres long.

After handing out bottles to fans, the time-trial world champion got off his bike and climbed into a car from his Soudal Quick-Step team, retiring from the race.

Evenepoel won the opening time trial of the Tour but had suffered in the Pyrenees. With his exit, Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) moves up to third in the overall standings with Oscar Onley (Team Picnic PostNL) fourth.

After three days in the Pyrenees the riders now have a hilly stage 15 over 169.3km from Muret to the medieval fortified town of Carcassonne.

General classification after Stage 14

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates-XRG) 50 hrs 40 mins 28 secs Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) +4mins 23 secs Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) +7mins 53 secs Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL) +9mins 18 secs Kevin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels) +10mins 21secs





