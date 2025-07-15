Tour de France 2025: Tadej Pogacar still on course for fourth title despite rollercoaster race so far

Despite going into the 2025 Tour de France's first rest day having relinquished control of the leader's yellow jersey, Tadej Pogacar remains well placed in his quest for a fourth title.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider ended Stage 10 just 29 seconds behind the new overall leader, EF Education-EasyPost's Ben Healy, who became the first Irishman to claim yellow in 38 years after Monday's trek across eight gruelling hills in the Massif Central.

Remco Evenepoel sits third, one minute further back, with the Belgian 17 seconds ahead of Pogacar's old rival and two-time champion Jonas Vingegaard, who is fourth.

It has been a rollercoaster race already for Pogacar, who has won two stages – taking his career victories past the century marker – but also lost the services of key lieutenant Joao Almeida to injury while another teammate, Pavel Sivakov, has been struggling with illness.

The opening stage saw Jasper Philipsen power to victory with Pogacar safely in the pack. On Stage 2 the Slovenian superstar was edged out of a 100th career win by Mathieu Van der Poel in a sprint finish.

But it would not be long until the 26-year-old had reached that impressive landmark as, after avoiding damage on a chaotic, crash-filled Stage 3, Pogacar triumphed the following day.

It was a stunning sprint to victory as the 2024 triple crown winner held off the considerable challenge of both Van der Poel and Vingegaard.

“To win at the Tour is incredible, in this jersey even more, and to have 100 victories is amazing,” said Pogacar afterwards. “With so many good riders in the final, you’re always a bit on the edge and nervous about what’s going to happen.”

It was time-trial time on Stage 5, with all eyes on cycling’s big three – Pogacar, Evenepoel, and Vingegaard. Evenepoel – world and Olympic champion in the discipline – was the favourite and lived up to the billing, storming to a stunning win.

But Pogacar produced an impressive performance of his own to take second place, and the yellow jersey. More importantly, he took a lead of over a minute on Vingegaard, landing an early blow in the title battle.

The result also meant Pogacar became the first rider to wear the yellow, green and polka dot jerseys at this stage in the Tour since Belgium great Eddy Merckx in 1970.

Stage 6 offered brief respite as the breakaway took the spoils, with Healy claiming a memorable first Tour de France win, with Van der Poel snatching back yellow, albeit with only a one-second lead on Pogacar.

It proved a temporary setback with Pogacar triumphing again on Stage 7, reclaiming the overall lead from the Dutchman on the Mur-de-Bretagne climb.

“Me and Mathieu both know this finish very well,” said Pogacar. “We both wanted to win on this iconic climb, but I think maybe yesterday he left too much on the road, so we couldn't have a rematch."

The day would end badly for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, as Almeida, a key mountain lieutenant, suffered a broken rib after a nasty crash having come in 10 minutes after Pogacar and would be forced to quit two days later.

“He could have done great things on a personal level here, and of course, he would have been a great help in the mountains, both mentally and physically. Now we'll adapt and continue,” Pogacar said of his teammate Almeida after Stage 9, which had seen him maintain a 54-second lead over Evenepoel.

“It was too much to bear and I think everybody understands and wishes him all the best.”

Stage 10 fell on Bastille Day and ended with Giro d'Italia winner Simon Yates taking the honours while Healy grabbed yellow. Pogacar would cross the line safely alongside Vingegaard with the lead – and title – still very much in his sights.

“Of course, it's never easy to lose the yellow jersey. However, we lost Joao Almeida yesterday, and Pavel Sivakov is still recovering from his illness,” said Pogacar.

“The goal was not to let Visma attack us or to defend their attacks. We did a great job, but now it's a day off.”

The riders will be back in action on Wednesday with a 156.8km route around Toulouse that is expected to end in a bunch sprint.

Law%2041.9.4%20of%20men%E2%80%99s%20T20I%20playing%20conditions %3Cp%3EThe%20fielding%20side%20shall%20be%20ready%20to%20start%20each%20over%20within%2060%20seconds%20of%20the%20previous%20over%20being%20completed.%0D%3Cbr%3EAn%20electronic%20clock%20will%20be%20displayed%20at%20the%20ground%20that%20counts%20down%20seconds%20from%2060%20to%20zero.%0D%3Cbr%3EThe%20clock%20is%20not%20required%20or%2C%20if%20already%20started%2C%20can%20be%20cancelled%20if%3A%0D%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%09A%20new%20batter%20comes%20to%20the%20wicket%20between%20overs.%0D%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%09An%20official%20drinks%20interval%20has%20been%20called.%0D%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%09The%20umpires%20have%20approved%20the%20on%20field%20treatment%20of%20an%20injury%20to%20a%20batter%20or%20fielder.%0D%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%09The%20time%20lost%20is%20for%20any%20circumstances%20beyond%20the%20control%20of%20the%20fielding%20side.%0D%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%09The%20third%20umpire%20starts%20the%20clock%20either%20when%20the%20ball%20has%20become%20dead%20at%20the%20end%20of%20the%20previous%20over%2C%20or%20a%20review%20has%20been%20completed.%0D%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%09The%20team%20gets%20two%20warnings%20if%20they%20are%20not%20ready%20to%20start%20overs%20after%20the%20clock%20reaches%20zero.%0D%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%A2%09On%20the%20third%20and%20any%20subsequent%20occasion%20in%20an%20innings%2C%20the%20bowler%E2%80%99s%20end%20umpire%20awards%20five%20runs.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

The%20pillars%20of%20the%20Dubai%20Metaverse%20Strategy %3Cp%3EEncourage%20innovation%20in%20the%20metaverse%20field%20and%20boost%20economic%20contribution%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDevelop%20outstanding%20talents%20through%20education%20and%20training%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDevelop%20applications%20and%20the%20way%20they%20are%20used%20in%20Dubai's%20government%20institutions%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAdopt%2C%20expand%20and%20promote%20secure%20platforms%20globally%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDevelop%20the%20infrastructure%20and%20regulations%3C%2Fp%3E%0A