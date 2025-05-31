Simon Yates seals sensational Giro-d'Italia crown as UAE Team Emirates rider Isaac del Toro falls short

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's hopes of a second consecutive Giro-d'Italia title were ended by Simon Yates's sensational ride on the race's penultimate day.

Mexican Isaac del Toro was 43 seconds ahead of Richard Carapaz – and 81 seconds clear of Yates – going into Saturday's Stage 20 and looked set to follow up Tadej Pogacar's unforgettable win last year with anther victory for UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

But Visma-Lease a Bike's Yates had not read the script after overhauling Del Toro with a brave solo attack on the gruelling 20km Colle delle Finistre climb, finishing the stage third behind winner Chris Harper and second place Alessandro Verre.

Yates now only has to cross the line intact in Rome to win his second Grand Tour – after the 2018 Vuelta a Espana – ahead of second-place Del Toro and Carapaz in third with the final stage largely a procession around the Italian capital and Vatican City.

In 2018, Yates saw his dreams of winning the Giro crumble on the Colle delle Finestre climb when Chris Froome's attack left him far behind.

But this time he redeemed himself on the same climb to take the lead and Del Toro did not respond even as the cavalry arrived in the form of Wout van Aert, who helped Yates power to the finish.

Ultimately, Del Toro knew he had lost his chance and the 21-year-old eventually crossed the line more than five minutes behind Yates who was in tears after crossing the line.

Yates had lost 30 seconds to Del Toro during Friday's stage but fought back in stunning fashion, and will become the third British rider to win the Giro, after Froome (2018) and Tao Geoghegan Hart (2020).

It capped a tough few days for UAE Team Emirates who had seen young Spanish star Juan Ayuso quit the race after being stung in the eye by a bee.

Del Toro, 21, had won Stage 17 and was bidding to become the youngest winner of the Giro since 1940.

“When the route was released I always had in the back of my mind to try to do something here and close the chapter, let’s say,” said an emotional Yates, who leads Del Toro by three minutes 56 seconds. “I’m still a bit speechless really.

“I maybe look relaxed but I also had doubts this morning, if I could really do something, but the guys they encouraged me and believed in me, so yeah, thanks to them.

“I'm not really an emotional person but I couldn't hold back the tears. It's something I've worked towards year after year and I've had a lot of setbacks but I've finally managed to pull if off.”

Yates ended up finishing the stage just under two minutes behind Harper, who claimed the biggest win of his career at the age of 30 after attacking from the break on the Finestre.

“I don't know what I'm happier about, winning the stage or seeing Yates win pink,” said Harper, who rode with the likely Giro winner at Jayco-AlUla.

“He's an awesome guy and I had the pleasure of riding with him for a couple of seasons and doing a lot of racing with him. I don't think anyone deserves the pink jersey more than him.”

Del Toro spent most of the Finestre ascent just staying on Carapaz's wheel and ended up unable to bridge the gap to Yates, handing over the pink jersey he had held since Stage 9.

“We might have been the strongest, but we weren't the cleverest,” said Carapaz, who was critical of Del Toro's passive performance in the decisive stage of his first Grand Tour.

“In the end, he's lost the Giro, he didn't know how to race well and the cleverest rider won.”

The final stage will honour the late Pope Francis with an unprecedented ride through the Vatican, and new Pope Leo XIV will greet the cyclists as they pass through.

The Transfiguration Director: Michael O’Shea Starring: Eric Ruffin, Chloe Levine Three stars

Expo details Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. It is expected to attract 25 million visits Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos. More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020 The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

WOMAN AND CHILD Director: Saeed Roustaee Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi Rating: 4/5

Mission%3A%20Impossible%20-%20Dead%20Reckoning%20Part%20One %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Christopher%20McQuarrie%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tom%20Cruise%2C%20Hayley%20Atwell%2C%20Pom%20Klementieff%2C%20Simon%20Pegg%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

City's slump L - Juventus, 2-0

D - C Palace, 2-2

W - N Forest, 3-0

L - Liverpool, 2-0

D - Feyenoord, 3-3

L - Tottenham, 4-0

L - Brighton, 2-1

L - Sporting, 4-1

L - Bournemouth, 2-1

L - Tottenham, 2-1

Analysis Maros Sefcovic is juggling multiple international trade agreement files, but his message was clear when he spoke to The National on Wednesday. The EU-UAE bilateral trade deal will be finalised soon, he said. It is in everyone’s interests to do so. Both sides want to move quickly and are in alignment. He said the UAE is a very important partner for the EU. It’s full speed ahead - and with some lofty ambitions - on the road to a free trade agreement. We also talked about US-EU tariffs. He answered that both sides need to talk more and more often, but he is prepared to defend Europe's position and said diplomacy should be a guiding principle through the current moment.

Six large-scale objects on show Concrete wall and windows from the now demolished Robin Hood Gardens housing estate in Poplar

The 17 th Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India

Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India A stagecloth for The Ballet Russes that is 10m high – the largest Picasso in the world

Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1930s Kaufmann Office

A full-scale Frankfurt Kitchen designed by Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky, which transformed kitchen design in the 20th century

Torrijos Palace dome

RACE CARD 4pm Al Bastakiya – Listed (TB) $150,000 (Dirt) 1,900m 4.35pm Dubai City Of Gold – Group 2 (TB) $228,000 (Turf) 2,410m 5.10pm Mahab Al Shimaal – Group 3 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,200m 5.45pm Burj Nahaar – Group 3 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,600m 6.20pm Jebel Hatta – Group 1 (TB) $260,000 (T) 1,800m 6.55pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 – Group 1 (TB) $390,000 (D) 2,000m 7.30pm Nad Al Sheba – Group 3 (TB) $228,000 (T) 1,200m

Vidaamuyarchi Director: Magizh Thirumeni Stars: Ajith Kumar, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra Rating: 4/5

MATCH INFO Manchester City 3

Danilo (16'), Bernardo Silva (34'), Fernandinho (72') Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Ulloa (20')

The specs: 2018 Audi RS5 Price, base: Dh359,200 Engine: 2.9L twin-turbo V6 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 450hp at 5,700rpm Torque: 600Nm at 1,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.7L / 100km

'The Sky is Everywhere' Director:Josephine Decker Stars:Grace Kaufman, Pico Alexander, Jacques Colimon Rating:2/5

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

The schedule December 5 - 23: Shooting competition, Al Dhafra Shooting Club December 9 - 24: Handicrafts competition, from 4pm until 10pm, Heritage Souq December 11 - 20: Dates competition, from 4pm December 12 - 20: Sour milk competition December 13: Falcon beauty competition December 14 and 20: Saluki races December 15: Arabian horse races, from 4pm December 16 - 19: Falconry competition December 18: Camel milk competition, from 7.30 - 9.30 am December 20 and 21: Sheep beauty competition, from 10am December 22: The best herd of 30 camels

A%20MAN%20FROM%20MOTIHARI %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAuthor%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbdullah%20Khan%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPenguin%20Random%20House%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPages%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E304%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EAvailable%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025, Thailand UAE fixtures

May 9, v Malaysia

May 10, v Qatar

May 13, v Malaysia

May 15, v Qatar

May 18 and 19, semi-finals

May 20, final

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms