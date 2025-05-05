UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso has three race victories to his name already this season. SprintCyclingAgency©2025
UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso has three race victories to his name already this season. SprintCyclingAgency©2025

Sport

Juan Ayuso proud to be leading UAE Team Emirates attack at Giro d’Italia in absence of Tadej Pogacar

Spaniard is making debut in race where Primroz Roglic will start as favourite

Amith Passela
Amith Passela

May 05, 2025