Harry Kane's double helps Bayern Munich set up quarter-final against PSG at Club World Cup

Harry Kane’s double helped Bayern Munich to a 4-2 win against Flamengo at the Club World Cup in Miami and set up a quarter-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

The England captain scored Bayern’s second and fourth goals against the Brazilians at the Hard Rock Stadium, with Erick Pulgar’s own goal and Leon Goretzka’s effort ensuring an all-European last-eight tie.

PSG had earlier showcased their European champions status by sweeping aside Inter Miami 4-0 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and they will face their German opponents at the same venue next Saturday.

“It was tough. We were playing against a really good side in difficult conditions, it was really hot,” Kane said.

“I thought we played well for large spells but every time we got away they clawed their way back and made it difficult. The fourth goal was important to ease the nerves and from there we managed it well.”

Kane put Bayern 2-0 up inside the opening nine minutes in his side’s first-ever competitive match against Flamengo, rifling home a low 25-yard shot via a deflection soon after defender Pulgar had headed a corner into his own net.

Brazil midfielder Gerson’s first-half thunderbolt hauled Flamengo back into the clash, but Bayern regained their two-goal advantage after Leon Goretzka’s swerving effort from outside the box.

Flamengo hit back again through Jorginho, who converted his first goal for the club since his recent arrival from Arsenal from the penalty spot, 10 minutes into the second half after Michael Olisse had handled.

Kane snuffed out Flamengo hopes with his second – his 41st goal for Bayern in all competitions this season – firing home a clinical low finish from Kimmich’s pass into the box.

PSG eye 'historic season'

PS manager Luis Enrique said his team were making history after they brushed aside Inter Miami 4-0 in the Club World Cup last 16 on Sunday.

The French side, who have already won their domestic league, the French Cup and the Champions League, are edging closer to completing a perfect season by lifting the Club World Cup.

“This is clearly a historic season for our club, and we intend to continue making history in this competition,” former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique told reporters.

The reunion with ex-Barcelona players Lionel Messi and Miami coach Javier Mascherano – both central figures during Luis Enrique's Camp Nou tenure between 2014 and 2017 – added emotional weight to what was otherwise a clinical dismantling of the MLS side.

“It was a very special game because I met people who are very important to me, people with whom we shared successes and failures,” the 55-year-old Spaniard said.

When asked if he would like to coach Messi in Europe again, he said it was a question for the Argentine.

“We have all seen his qualities as a player, and he still has them. It's very difficult to play against this kind of player. It was hard, but I believe that as a team we did a really great job.”

PSG's ruthless first-half display effectively settled matters before Miami found their footing after the interval.

“I think that's the first half where we really dominated the game. We didn't concede a single chance, but then in the second half, maybe because of the results, Inter Miami created more chances and got us into trouble,” he added.

With Bayern Munich awaiting in the quarter-finals, Luis Enrique pivoted back to the task at hand.

“We have to stay focused,” he insisted. “Holidays and next season are not things I'm interested in right now. We have to think about recuperating and preparing for the game in the best possible conditions.”

