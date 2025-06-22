England v India: Brilliant Bumrah makes mark in first Test as Brook falls one run short of century

India will head into Day 4 of the first Test against England with a narrow advantage after an entertaining battle at Headingley on Sunday.
Despite losing overnight centurion Ollie Pope early on in proceedings and then seeing Harry Brook fall one agonising run shy of three figures, Ben Stokes' side were eventually bowled out for 465, just six runs behind the tourists.
Leading the bowling charge for India was the magnificent Jasprit Bumrah who finished with figures of 5-83 at an economy rate of 3.36 – it what was the fast-bowler's 14th five-wicket haul in his 46th Test.
England's Brydon Carse then dismissed first-innings centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal with a beauty for just four as the home side claimed an early breakthrough.
But KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan then steadied the ship guiding India to 812-1 before captain Stokes – who took 4-66 in the first innings – struck again.
Sudharsan was the one to go when he carelessly clipped the all-rounder straight into the hands of Zak Crawley at midwicket for 30, at least avoiding the gnominy of 'a pair' on Test debut, after his first-innings duck.
Rain stopped play with India 90-2, with Rahul unbeaten on 47 alongside Shubman Gill fresh from a century in his first innings as captain, not out on six.
"The game is in the balance," admitted Bumrah. "We have to bat well. The wicket is a little bit paced so it will be an interesting game to come."
Earlier, when Brook was dismissed on 99, England were still 73 behind at 398-7.
But new-ball bowler Chris Woakes, recalled to lead the attack in place of the injured Gus Atkinson, almost batted England to level terms with a handy 38, which included consecutive sixes off paceman Prasidh Krishna.
Bumrah then wrapped up the innings by bowling Josh Tongue to finish with his latest Test five-fer.
Brook's aggression, in an innings in which he had three reprieves, eventually proved his downfall.
One run shy of what would have been a first Test century at Headingley – and ninth in 26 matches – he mishooked a Krishna bouncer to Shardul Thakur at fine leg.
The Yorkshireman threw his head back in agony following the end of a typically dashing 112-ball innings featuring 11 fours and two sixes.
He had been caught off a Bumrah no-ball while still on nought in Saturday's last over and on Sunday he was dropped on 46 and 82 – with both those chances ones India should have taken.
England resumed on 209-3, 262 runs behind, with Ollie Pope exactly 100 not out after coming in with the hosts in trouble at 4-1.
Pope, having added just six runs off as many balls, edged behind as he tried to cut a wide ball from Krishna.
Brook treated Bumrah, widely regarded as the world's leading bowler, with disdain with a charging drive through the covers for four.
But Mohammed Siraj had Stokes caught behind for 20 with a fine delivery that cut away as the all-rounder, without a Test century for two years, threw his bat in the air in frustration.
Brook should have been out on 46 when he pushed forward to left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja only for Rishabh Pant to drop the thin nick.
One over before the new ball became available, Jamie Smith pulled a Krishna bouncer for six, even though there were fielders back on the boundary.
Two balls later he tried to repeat the stroke but holed out for 40 to deep square-leg where Jadeja, realising he was going over the rope, relayed the catch to Sudharsan.
Brook was missed again on 82 when fourth slip Jaiswal dropped a two-handed catch off a deliberate steer off Bumrah.
At that stage, England were still more than a hundred runs behind and when Brook went into the 90s with a superb lofted drive for six off Siraj it looked as if he would make India pay dearly for shoddy fielding.
But Bumrah mopped up the tail to leave the first of this five-Test series on a knife edge.
"I know what this pitch is like," said Pope. "It's a quick outfield with nice consistent bounce, it can swing a bit too, so playing nice and square play with the swing too.
"I think the way KL Rahul played tonight, getting him out tomorrow is going to be crucial. We back ourselves to chase a steady score."