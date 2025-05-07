Bollywood actor Rahul Bose, pictured in his playing days, has big plans for rugby in his homeland. AFP
‘One was my heart, one was my soul’: Bollywood star Rahul Bose on acting, rugby and plans for an IPL of sevens

Actor is piloting a new professional rugby league involving some of the stars of the abridged format, starting in Mumbai next month

Paul Radley
May 07, 2025