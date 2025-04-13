Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland is seeking his first Masters title. EPA
'I'll be able to handle it': Rory McIlroy eyes elusive Masters title and career Grand Slam

Northern Irishman leads Bryson DeChambeau by two strokes heading into final round at Augusta

April 13, 2025