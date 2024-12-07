Algerian boxer Imane Khelif warns accusers that future false claims will result in legal action

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/08/09/a-dream-come-true-algerias-imane-khelif-defies-critics-to-win-olympic-boxing-gold/" target="_blank">Imane Khelif</a>, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/algeria/" target="_blank">Algerian</a> boxer who won <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/paris-olympics-2024/" target="_blank">Olympic</a> gold after overcoming a gender eligibility dispute, said on Saturday that she expects more campaigns against her but warned that any such efforts would face legal challenges. The boxer claimed gold in the women’s welterweight competition at this summer’s Games in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/paris" target="_blank">Paris</a> following a controversy sparked by the International Boxing Association, which had previously disqualified her for failing gender eligibility criteria. Khelif had been thrown into the spotlight after her <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/08/01/algerian-boxer-imane-khelif-caught-up-in-gender-controversy-at-paris-2024-olympics/" target="_blank">first-round victory over Angela Carini</a> when the Italian quit the bout after 46 seconds in tears, claiming that she had never been punched so hard in her boxing career. Carini would later apologise for her part in sparking the vicious backlash against Khelif that followed with British author <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/08/14/imane-khelif-olympic-champion-names-elon-musk-and-jk-rowling-in-cyberbullying-lawsuit/" target="_blank">J K Rowling</a>, US president-elect Donald Trump, and X owner Elon Musk were among those questioning her participation in the Games. But the Algerian showed remarkable focus to overcome the relentless media scrutiny and social media frenzy of false claims that Khelif was transgender, by going on to beat China's Yang Liu to capture Olympic gold in the 66kg division. “I am fully qualified to take part in this competition – I am a woman,” Khelif said after winning gold. “I was born a woman, I’ve lived as a woman and I’ve competed as a woman.” And during a panel at the annual Doha Forum conference in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/qatar/" target="_blank">Qatari</a> capital, the 25-year-old, gave a warning to those who question her gender again in the future. “The most important thing now is that my conscience is clear, and my country knows who I am,” she said. “Today, I have gained new confidence and a renewed sense of will, with many aspirations ahead. “There will undoubtedly be more campaigns, but there is a law, and anyone who does that will be held accountable legally.” Last month, the International Olympic Committee announced that the boxer was pursuing legal action over media reports allegedly revealing her leaked medical records. A report published in the French magazine <i>Le Correspondant </i>claimed to have seen a medical report about the Algerian athlete. The IOC stated that the report was based on “unverified documents whose origin cannot be confirmed.” Previously, Khelif filed a legal complaint with French authorities over the online abuse and harassment she endured during the Games. “Social media platforms are a double-edged sword: They can bring benefits and positivity, but they can also cause harm,” Khelif said in Doha. “From this experience, I was bullied and faced hatred, but it pushed me to resist and win the medal.” The Algerian athlete also shared her challenging journey, particularly at the beginning of her career. Growing up in a small village with the nearest boxing gym 10 kilometres away, she faced numerous obstacles. “My village was small, and I came from a conservative family who didn’t believe a girl could pursue boxing,” she told the audience. “However, I managed to convince them – and even the neighbours – that boxing is just a sport, and as a woman, I could participate in it, too. “I told them I would succeed, and I did. I made it to the national team, proving to everyone that this sport is indeed a suitable path for me.”