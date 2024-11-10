Rory McIlroy moves step closer to sixth order of merit crown after finishing third in Abu Dhabi

Rory McIlroy edged slightly closer to a sixth order of merit title but will still have to wait until next week’s DP World Tour Championship to complete the formalities. The Northern Irishman finished in a tie for third at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/11/08/abu-dhabi-hsbc-championship-paul-waring-storms-into-lead-with-course-record-61-at-yas-links/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship</a>, in the first leg of the new DP World Tour Play-offs. It means he is as good as assured of retaining his Race to Dubai title. However, the fact Thriston Lawrence, McIlroy’s nearest challenger at the top of the standings, finished just a shot and one place behind means he can still mathematically be caught. The idea of the world No 3 being beaten to the Harry Vardon trophy remains far-fetched, though, especially given his familiarity with the Earth Course. “I’m in such a good position and have done pretty well around that track over the past 15 years,” said McIlroy, who has twice won the season-ending tournament at Jumeirah Golf Estates, which starts on Thursday. “It was nice flying to Dubai last year knowing that I already had it wrapped up. At the same time, it’s not like it’s a bit of a holiday week, but you do know that you will be getting a prize at the end of the week anyway. “But next week is an important week. It is a cool format where the winner takes home 30 per cent of the prize fund. It is a big deal. There is a lot up for grabs in that sense.” After finishing on 21-under, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/11/10/abu-dhabi-hsbc-championship-paul-waring-holds-off-chasing-pack-to-claim-title-at-yas-links/" target="_blank">three shots behind the winner, Paul Waring,</a> McIlroy professed himself satisfied with his work at Yas Links, especially as it had been some time since he last played. “Coming off the back of four weeks when, from the 18th hole of the Dunhill [Links] I didn’t set foot on a golf course until the Tuesday of this week, I didn’t really know what was going to happen. To play the way I did, I am pretty pleased,” said McIlroy, whose challenge was undermined by a double bogey at the last on Saturday, and a triple at the 17th a day before that. While the task facing him remains almost impossible, Lawrence said he was glad he had pushed the race into the final tournament. “I knew that it was crucial to get a top five or top six, depending how the guys finished,” Lawrence said. “I'm just proud of myself and how patient I stayed and just executed a lot of good shots.”