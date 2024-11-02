Rahul Chopra was bowled for a duck in his first game as the UAE's new ODI captain. Photo: Oman Cricket
Rahul Chopra was bowled for a duck in his first game as the UAE's new ODI captain. Photo: Oman Cricket

Sport

‘The unity is there’: Misfiring UAE vow to bounce back from horror run in ODI cricket

New captain Rahul Chopra grateful to have been handed the responsibility to help turn national team around

Paul Radley
Paul Radley
Muscat

November 02, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today