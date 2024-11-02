‘The unity is there’: Misfiring UAE vow to bounce back from horror run in ODI cricket

In the immediate aftermath of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/11/01/uae-make-a-false-start-to-new-odi-era-as-they-lose-to-oman-on-rahul-chopras-first-day-in-charge/" target="_blank">the UAE’s six-wicket loss to Oman</a> on Friday, there was a feeling of resignation rather than depression. This was just the latest in a long line of defeats in one-day international cricket. Again, it had not even been close. They are used to this. As the players milled around, picking up errant bits of kit, an administrator sought out the UAE’s team liaison and said the captain would be required for post-match formalities. The player of the match presentation and captains’ interviews would take place 100 metres or so away, on the other side of the field. It would be Rahul Chopra’s first one of these, having been <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/31/new-captain-rahul-chopra-has-his-work-cut-out-if-he-is-to-help-save-odi-cricket-in-uae/" target="_blank">instilled as the new captain</a> ahead of this tour to Muscat. He might not know the drill, hence the need for a chaperone to the interview area. Only he was already there, on his own, waiting for the broadcast team to get set up. He had made the walk under his own steam, without being asked, and without any fuss. He completed his duties with purpose and as much positivity as he could muster. Yes, the UAE’s ODI cricket is in the doldrums. But he is grateful he has been asked to help solve the issues, and he is certainly up for the challenge. “The coaches have shown faith and trust in me, and have backed me,” Chopra said. “I am very proud that they believe in me and I am putting in 100 per cent for the team. I have been a captain before so it is not something that is new to me. “I know how to handle the responsibility, and at the end of the day it is just about bat against ball. It is the same game, so I didn’t feel any difference between playing as a player and as a captain. “I am happy I have the responsibility. I believe I can do well and we just have to keep it simple and focus on cricket.” The malaise has been brought about by the long-term failings of the batting line up. Chopra’s performance in his first game in charge was emblematic of the issue. He made a duck – albeit undone by a fine delivery from leg-spinner Samay Shrivastav – as the UAE collapsed from 98 for three to 128 all out against Oman. “It is a matter of one game, then everything can change,” Chopra said. “Our bowlers have been doing really well but the batting has not been going according to plan. We have been losing clusters of wickets consistently in recent games, which has been our downfall. “We are aware of that, and we need to get our act together with the bat. If we can do that, we will be a different team.” Chopra only debuted for the national team back in February. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/02/02/rahul-chopra-targets-world-cup-with-uae-after-making-grade-with-dubai-capitals-in-ilt20/" target="_blank">He had been counting down the days</a>, knowing the exact date he became eligible via the three-year residency rule having relocated to Dubai from India during Covid, and he was eager to get started. He feels the same restlessness now about helping the team improve, having been picked to lead the side in ODI cricket after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/04/22/muhammad-waseem-the-star-but-uaes-asia-cup-qualification-was-a-team-triumph/" target="_blank">Muhammad Waseem</a> stepped down in order to focus on his own batting performance. Chopra was not the obvious choice to take over from Waseem. Basil Hameed, with years’ worth of international experience, had been the previous vice-captain and led the side in the Emerging Nations Asia Cup. But the Emirates Cricket Board alighted on Chopra instead. The task facing him is not an easy one. The UAE are the lowest-ranked side among those with ODI status. They have won just one match in the Cricket World Cup League 2 so far, and are bottom of the table. Next up, in Muscat on Sunday, they face a Netherlands side who have designs on winning this competition. It will not be easy, but the UAE might at least take some solace from the conditions they were met with in the opening game on Friday. Usually, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2021/10/14/t20-world-cup-once-bamboozled-by-turf-oman-now-set-for-centre-stage/" target="_blank">the Oman Cricket Academy is a batters’ paradise</a>. Yet the pitch for the first game was testing in the extreme, a crumbling dry wicket which took pronounced turn from the off. The wicket block in Al Amerat has had plenty of traffic of late, with that Emerging Teams Asia Cup taking place. But that has never been an issue before at a ground that is characterised by high scoring. It might be assumed, therefore, that the home team, Oman – who have issues of their own over player conflict during their recent tour of Canada – have requested pitches that turn. The thinking being that it might help mitigate the threat of the excellent Dutch pace attack. If the turning conditions that prevailed in the opening game of the tri-series do persist, that might assist a UAE side who have a number of spin options in their squad. The latest addition to that battery is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2022/02/08/uae-under-19-world-cup-hero-dhruv-parashar-we-wanted-to-make-everyone-back-home-proud/" target="_blank">Dhruv Parashar</a>, who opened both the batting and the bowling in his ODI debut against Oman. It was with the ball where the 19-year-old off-spinner caught the eye. He took the new ball and ended with figures of two for 16 from his first 10 overs as an ODI cricketer. “I’m glad they are showing faith in me and backing me to do well and contribute as much as I can to the team,” Parashar said. “It is a very good feeling and whenever I get my chance in the coming matches I am going to try to grab onto it and give my best. “Hopefully then we can get one or two wins and completely flip the momentum. The table does not portray at all the potential this team has. “It is just a matter of clicking. In Namibia [last month], the A-team won a five match series 3-2 including a lot of the same names that are here, and I think it is just a matter of time. “In the next few games hopefully something is going to click and then there could be no stopping players like Waseem-bhai and Rahul-bhai. “The unity is there, it is just a matter of time. As soon as we click, it will be a different ballgame.”