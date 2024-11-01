In his first game after stepping down as captain, Muhammad Waseem top scored for the UAE with 44 on a tricky pitch at Oman Cricket Academy. Photo: Oman Cricket
In his first game after stepping down as captain, Muhammad Waseem top scored for the UAE with 44 on a tricky pitch at Oman Cricket Academy. Photo: Oman Cricket

Sport

Cricket

UAE make a false start to new ODI era as they lose to Oman on Rahul Chopra's first day in charge

National team suffer seventh defeat in eight games as they stay bottom of the Cricket World Cup League 2 table

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

November 01, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today