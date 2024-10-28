Dubai Basketball post big win over Cibona to extend impressive start in ABA League

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/09/12/dubai-basketball-roster-fixtures-and-all-you-need-to-know-about-new-aba-league-team/" target="_blank">Dubai Basketball</a> recorded their biggest win of the season so far by thrashing Croatia’s Cibona 102-74 on Saturday night, taking their ABA League record to 5-1. Dubai BC head coach, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/09/23/dubai-basketball-jurica-golemac-wants-coca-cola-arena-to-become-fortress-after-stunning-win-over-red-star/" target="_blank">Jurica Golemac</a>, could not have asked for a better performance from his players as they dominated the game all the way from the tip-off to the final buzzer in Zagreb. After Ahmet Duverioglu converted both of his free-throws attempts in the first 13 seconds, the visitors never looked back, closing out the first quarter with a healthy 35-17 advantage, making Dubai one of only a few teams to score over 30 points in a single quarter of play this season. Hosts Cibona struggled without their regular starting point guards, Roko Rogic and Kreso Radovcic, and were unable to slow down Dubai’s aggressive game or stem their scoring. By the time the third quarter had ended, Dubai held a staggering 29-point lead. However, despite the score being at a healthy 81-52 they continued to pour forwards, eventually breaking the 100-point barrier late into the final quarter thanks to a JaCorey Williams two-pointer in the paint. It marked the first time in the franchise’s young history – the team is debuting in the ABA League this season – that they would eclipse the century mark. Williams, who has scored double digits in three of six games this season, emerged from the game in Croatia second in the overall 'points in the paint' rankings. Former NBA star Davis Bertans put up a game-high 17 points, doing most of his damage from beyond the arc, shooting five of eight from three-point territory. Bertans rose to second in the three-point shots made, trailing only Split’s Jordano Antonio. Thirdy Ravena was stellar on both sides of the ball in over 10 minutes of action, recording his first steal, assist, and rebound of the season. Ravena, who has quickly emerged as a Dubai BC fan favourite, kept intense pressure on Cibona, playing a major role in holding them to just 74 points. The victory lifts Dubai Basketball up to third spot in the ABA League standings, behind Montenegro's Buducnost and leaders Partizan Mozzart from Serbia, who they face on Sunday, November 10. Golemac had nothing but praise for his team. He said: “I congratulate my players for playing really well. We achieved what we came for, played a great game and now we are going to analyse what we can do better and move on to the next game. “Our players understand that every move and every possession is important and they all share the same vision of wanting to not only win but also be competitive in each game. As a coach, it’s a pleasure to be working with them.” Dubai Basketball are again on the road next weekend when they travel to Montenegro to face Studentski Centar Derby on Saturday, November 2 (10pm UAE time). After that is the trip to Partizan before the team's next home game against KRKA at the Coca-Cola Arena on November 17.