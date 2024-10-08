From left: John Miedreich, vice chairman and co-founder, Baseball United; Khalid Al Zarooni, vice chairman, Emirates Cricket Board; Kash Shaikh, chairman, CEO & co-founder, Baseball United. Photo: Baseball United
UAE to get its first national baseball team

Baseball United oversee a countrywide development programme after receiving approval from the Emirates Cricket Board

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

October 08, 2024

