UAE to get its first national baseball team

Baseball United have announced plans to launch the UAE's first national baseball team as well as oversee a countrywide development programme after receiving approval from the Emirates Cricket Board. The new team will compete against Pakistan, India, Saudi Arabia and five other countries at Baseball United’s inaugural Arab Classic event next month. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/03/07/baseball-united-signs-historic-partnership-to-bring-game-to-saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a> and the UAE will field national baseball teams for the first time. The tournament will be the largest national baseball team tournament held in the region, with all games played at Baseball United's new ballpark at The Sevens in Dubai. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2023/10/18/all-stars-teams-to-headline-baseball-uniteds-inaugural-dubai-showcase/" target="_blank">Baseball United</a> presented the plan for the team and programme to ECB, who govern bat and ball sports in the UAE, as part of its grassroots and community development strategy. Baseball United will oversee player selection, player development, and the team’s participation in competitions. “Thanks to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board, and the ongoing support of vice chairman Khalid Al Zarooni and general secretary Mubashshir Usmani, we’ve been able to reach another significant milestone for baseball in this region,” said <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2023/11/24/organisers-expect-pretty-special-crowd-for-baseball-uniteds-opening-night/" target="_blank">Kash Shaikh</a>, chairman, CEO, and co-founder of Baseball United. “While our professional league aims to create the gold standard for baseball across the Middle East and South Asia, we believe the most powerful way to grow the game is through the development and enhancement of national team programmes in this part of the world. "We’ve supported several country’s national teams over the past three years, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, and now we are very grateful to build a new program here in our UAE headquarters.” The UAE National Baseball Team will follow World Baseball Classic (WBC) eligibility rules and regulations, which will enable the Emirates to choose from a wider talent pool of citizens and residents in the country. The UAE has a population of 11 million people, 90 per cent of which are immigrants, with more than 200 nationalities living in the country. Shaikh added: “I truly believe this milestone will be an inspiration to countless young players, coaches, and fans across the UAE. We are excited to implement our baseball training curriculums and professional protocol, and get to work in developing the most competitive team possible. I have no doubt that the UAE team will make their country proud.”