Isaiah Taylor, right, top-scored for Dubai BC with 14 points against KK Mega Basket. Photo: Dubai Basketball

Dubai Basketball fall to first ABA League defeat after narrow loss to KK Mega Basket

UAE side beaten 83-80 in the final second of a game watched courtside by Denver Nuggets stars

The National

October 06, 2024

