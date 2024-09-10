Tommy Fleetwood aims for more glory at DP World Championship after Olympics success

Olympic silver medallist Tommy Fleetwood is set to chase more glory in the 2024 Race to Dubai as he competes in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dp-world-tour-championship/" target="_blank">DP World Tour Championship</a> from November 14-17. Fleetwood, who became a DP World Global Ambassador in June, will join <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/rory-mcilroy/" target="_blank">four-time major champion Rory McIlroy</a> at the renowned Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates for the season-ending Rolex Series event. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2023/10/27/team-europe-star-tommy-fleetwood-on-family-booming-dubai-academy-and-ryder-cup-heroics/" target="_blank">A Dubai resident, </a>the world No 11 has enjoyed significant success in the UAE, with three of his seven DP World Tour titles coming in the region. He claimed back-to-back wins at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in 2017 and 2018, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/golf/with-race-to-dubai-in-the-bag-fleetwood-aims-to-be-best-player-in-the-world-1.677070" target="_blank">won the season-long Race to Dubai in 2017</a>, and added another triumph this year at the inaugural Dubai Invitational. Recently, Fleetwood earned the silver medal for Britain at the Paris Olympics, standing on the podium alongside world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and major winner Hideki Matsuyama at Le Golf National – the venue of his Ryder Cup debut in 2018. He will spend two weeks in the UAE following confirmation he will tee it up at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship – the first event of the DP World Tour play-offs, a new two-event series also incorporating the season-ending DP World Tour Championship. The top 70 available players at the conclusion of the “Back 9” events will gather at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi before the top 50 available players move on to Dubai, as the new-look season comes to a dramatic close. “It's always a privilege to be part of the DP World Tour Championship, especially on a course as iconic as the Earth Course,” said Fleetwood. “The Race to Dubai has played a huge role in my career, and I’m excited to be back competing in the DP World Tour play-offs. “The UAE has been like a second home to me, and I’ve been fortunate to experience some great moments here – winning in Abu Dhabi twice and lifting the Race to Dubai trophy in 2017 were incredible milestones. It’s a place that always inspires me to play my best golf.” Fleetwood and DP World officially opened The DP World Golf Performance Centre at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai in 2022, the region’s first-ever Tommy Fleetwood Academy, and he remains committed to growing grass roots golf in the region and globally. “Being named a DP World Global Ambassador is a real honour. I’m proud to represent such an important partner of the tour I grew up watching and to help grow the game globally with my academy. The partnership feels like a perfect fit for me, especially with all the success I’ve had in Dubai and the UAE.” Following record weekend crowds last year, free general admission tickets for Thursday and Friday are now available at <a href="https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/dp-world-tour-championship-2024/tickets-packages/">dpwtc.com</a>. This is the last opportunity to take advantage of early bird options, which are selling fast, with fans encouraged to save up to 30 per cent on General Admission and Ticket+ weekend tickets before general admission prices increase from 95 AED to 125 AED on Friday, September 13.