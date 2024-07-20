Eddie Jones was in charge of the Japan team for their recent summer Test matches, including against his former side England at Twickenham, AFP
Eddie Jones’ fire is ‘burning stronger than ever’ according to UAE-based coach
Rocky Truter, coach of Dubai-based club Barrelhouse, was part of Japan’s staff for their summer Test series, alongside Jones and Victor Matfield