Eddie Jones was in charge of the Japan team for their recent summer Test matches, including against his former side England at Twickenham, AFP
Eddie Jones was in charge of the Japan team for their recent summer Test matches, including against his former side England at Twickenham, AFP

The National

Sport

Eddie Jones’ fire is ‘burning stronger than ever’ according to UAE-based coach

Rocky Truter, coach of Dubai-based club Barrelhouse, was part of Japan’s staff for their summer Test series, alongside Jones and Victor Matfield

Paul Radley
Paul Radley
Dubai

20 July, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal