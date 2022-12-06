Eddie Jones sacked as England rugby coach

Eddie Jones has been sacked as England head coach after seven years in charge.

A dismal showing in the autumn series concluded England’s worst year since 2008, comprising of six defeats, a draw and five wins, prompting the Rugby Football Union to act.

Jones was contracted until the end of next year’s World Cup but now looks set to be replaced by his former No 2 Steve Borthwick, Leicester’s director of rugby.

In its statement announcing his dismissal, the RFU revealed that forwards coach Richard Cockerill will take charge of England on an interim basis.

More to follow ...