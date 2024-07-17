The National

Sport

Tour de France: Carapaz takes maiden stage win as Pogacar makes rivals suffer

UAE Team Emirates rider stays clear in overall lead with just four stages remaining

author image
The National

17 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Tour de France: Carapaz takes stage win as Pogacar makes rivals suffer

UAE women land ICC award ahead of Asia Cup

Paris mayor swims in the Seine to prove it's clean before Olympics

What's in the next England manager's in-tray?

Palestine Cola looks to build brand as Arab consumers shun mainstream

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

NMC CEO Michael Davis on growth post-scandal: Business Extra

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

An illustration of the Emirates Airlock. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal