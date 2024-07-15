The National

Sport

Tour de France 2024: Evenepoel hails Pogacar as 'unbeatable' and 'on another planet'

UAE team Emirates rider leads race by more than three minutes after devastating weekend performance in Pyrenees

author image
The National

15 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Al Hilal to begin Saudi Pro League title defence at Al Okhdood

Euro 2024: Depth, diversity and unity fuel Spain's historic triumph

Euro 2024 team of the tournament: Yamal, Williams and Fabian shine

Paris Olympics: Meeting with Salah inspires Elgendy to go for gold

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Business ExtraFront Office Sports founder on the business of sport

Business Extra podcast: Lyvely’s mission to empower its users

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

An illustration of the Emirates Airlock. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space