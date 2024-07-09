Philipsen triumphs in sprint on Stage 10 of Tour de France as Pogacar keeps overall lead

Jasper Philipsen edged a thrilling sprint to win his first stage of this Tour de France on Tuesday after finishing runner-up twice last week, as UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar retained his overall lead..

Biniam Girmay, winner of two stages already, was runner-up for a second time, and Pascal Ackermann was third.

The overall leaders stayed the same. Pogacar retained the yellow jersey with the same 33-second gap on Remco Evenepoel and more than a minute on two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard.

“Last week was not a great week, it was an endless week for us. We had some bad luck. I am really happy it is a big relief," said Philipsen after the race.

“We can finally show our strength, with our lead-out train and did finally what we came for.

"We know the corner was quite tricky but everyone is growing in this Tour. Maybe we didn’t start in the best shape. But we all feel good and healthy and there’s still some nice stages to come.

"It was a tough week and it was already Stage 10, and we have five sprints without a win. Girmay is doing a very good ride so far, he is very far ahead, I think we just concentrate on the stages.”

The 10th stage from Orleans to Saint-Amand-Montrond in central France was a flat 187 kilometres (116 miles) without classified climbs, and set the stage for a mass sprint.

Philipsen, the Belgian rider known for his powerful finishes, finally capitalised. This was his seventh career stage victory in the last three Tours.

Following the first rest day, the race unfolded without major disruptions despite intermittent showers. The peloton enjoyed a picturesque route, passing the 500-year-old Chateau de Chambord.

Stage 11 on Wednesday will get the riders back climbing again in the Massif Central mountains.