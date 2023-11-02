UAE and Nepal set for giant clash in Mulpani with T20 World Cup qualification on the line

For the second time in successive years, the UAE and Nepal face a winner-takes-all play-off for the chance to appear at the T20 World Cup.

The familiar rivals will meet at Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu on Friday morning in the semi-final of the Asia Qualifier.

The two finalists in the eight-team event will progress to the main event in the United States and Caribbean in June 2024.

It is the same scenario which faced the two sides at the start of 2022. The UAE beat Nepal that day in Muscat to book their place at the World Cup in Australia.

The national team will enter the semi-final with spirits soaring, having completed a clean sweep of their three group matches with a 22-run win over Hong Kong.

Basil Hameed hit a 28-ball half-century as the UAE amassed 176 for six from their 20 overs.

Muhammad Waseem, who made 46 in 24 balls, and Alishan Sharafu, who hit 34 in 24, also made valuable contributions with the bat.

Anshy Rath made a fine half century as Hong Kong threatened in reply, but they could manage just 154 for seven.

Nepal, by contrast, will have to raise themselves after a disappointing loss to Oman in their final group match at Tribhuvan University.

They restricted Oman to 145 for nine from their 20 overs, with Sompal Kami outstanding with the ball.

Their reply faltered, though, and despite some heroics at the end from Bibek Yadav, they fell five runs short.