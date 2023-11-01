UAE newcomer Nilansh Keswani: This is something I’ve been dreaming of since I was a kid

Judged by his vibrancy in the UAE’s T20 World Cup qualifying campaign so far, it would be difficult to tell Nilansh Keswani is a Manchester United fan.

After their abject defeat in the Manchester derby against City at the weekend, he might have been forgiven for glumly traipsing around the Upper Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu.

Not a bit of it. The 20-year-old spin bowler played his first match in a major tournament for the national team against Kuwait on Tuesday.

Immediately he was the pulse of the side in the field. Marshalling backward point, he was spectacularly athletic as the UAE stemmed an early onslaught from their Gulf neighbours.

When he subsequently came on to bowl, he was then so difficult to beat as the batters beat drives back towards him that maybe Andre Onana, the United goalkeeper, should have been taking notes.

Keswani accepts it is possible his agility could stem from the fact he plays lots of other sports, too. He is a right back in football, and also plays badminton and table tennis regularly. Mainly, though, he thinks fielding is dependent on attitude.

“I just like to throw my body around because I know there will be times when I don’t do well with the bat or don’t do well with the ball,” Keswani said.

“In the field, you have to give 100 per cent all the time. If you can save at least five runs for the team, that makes a big difference.”

The UAE have not historically been known as a strong fielding side, but Keswani has supplemented a core of players who are trying to alter that view. Alongside Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Khan and Basil Hameed, they are trying to raise standards.

Despite being so new to the team, Keswani appears to feel comfortable in his surroundings, cheering on each of his teammates.

He already has a celebration routine, too – albeit one he has burgled from his teammate Ali Naseer, who in turn has borrowed it from Ihsanullah, the Pakistan fast bowler.

After each of his two wickets against Kuwait, Keswani gestured to fire an arrow with a bow.

“Everyone in this team has been very welcoming, and that has made it very easy for me,” Keswani said.

“Whenever we are down, I like to get the energy up for the team. That works for me, because I feel like I do well when I am cheering on my teammates as well.”

UAE vs Kuwait Cricket match Junaid Siddique of UAE celebrates a wicket during their T20 World Cup qualifier against Kuwait at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. All images Subas Humagain for The National

The game against Kuwait, which ended in a comfortable five-wicket win for the UAE, was Keswani’s sixth appearance for the senior national team.

The Dubai-born spinner debuted in a low-key preparatory series in Qatar in September. His elevation to the senior set up will please many.

Keswani is well regarded in domestic cricket. Back when he first started to cause a stir in men’s domestic cricket three years ago, when he was 17, he received a text message from Ahmed Raza congratulating him.

Raza was the national team captain at the time, and a fellow left-arm spinner, and wanted to encourage the promising teen cricketer to stay focused of improvement.

Now Raza is the assistant coach of the national team into which Keswani has graduated.

“It was a really proud moment for me to play for the country,” Keswani said of debuting for the full side.

“It is something I was dreaming of since I was a kid, so to make my debut in Qatar and do well over there gave me a lot of confidence coming here for this series.

“On the morning of the game, Mudassar-sir [Nazar, the UAE head coach] told me I was going to be making my debut. He told me to be ready to be involved in the game. I told no one about it. I wanted to be 100 per cent sure I was going to play.

“Then after the game I spoke to my mum. She said, ‘Congratulations, this is a proud moment for us, but just keep doing well whenever you get a chance to play for your country’.”

Kuwait won the toss and will bat first v UAE at that ground down there in Mulpani #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/RUhj6MACIb — Paul Radley (@PaulRadley) October 31, 2023

The win against Kuwait means the UAE are almost assured a place in the semi-final of the Qualifier in Kathmandu.

The two finalists in the competition will progress to the T20 World Cup in the United States and the Caribbean in June 2024.

“We are focusing on one game at a time,” Keswani said.

“We know we have to face Hong Kong and that we are not qualified yet. We are focused on that game and then we know we could be one more win away from the World Cup next year in the West Indies.

“All of us in the group know how much it means. UAE played at the last World Cup. Hopefully we can do well in the next game and the semi-finals.”