Afghan fast bowler exiled to Kuwait thrilled by his homeland’s Cricket World Cup success

The fact the T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier is being played at the same time as the 50-over World Cup is a questionable scheduling choice.

When the global qualifier for the T20 showpiece was dispensed with, it was reasoned that the ICC would have more tournaments to promote via a regional qualification system.

Instead, a tournament with the biggest number of spectators both in person and via the broadcast is going up against ODI cricket’s biggest event.

At least cricket supporters in Kathmandu know where their priorities lie. Nepal’s group matches at Tribhuvan University in the Qualifier have attracted impressive crowds so far, despite the early starts on weekdays.

The online feed has been voraciously followed, too. The UAE’s matches, across Nepal’s capital city in Mulpani, have been played at the same time as the host nation’s games.

The majority of people present have simultaneously been tuned in to their smartphones, following the action from the other group.

At least the early starts have meant players have been able to tune in to the World Cup broadcast later in the day, once their own games have finished.

For Sayed Monib, that has meant revelling in the success of some former teammates and rivals.

A burly fast bowler, Monib once had designs on representing Afghanistan on the international stage.

He was part of the same cohort of emerging pace aces as Fazalhaq Farooqi, who has been a World Cup hero for Afghanistan in India.

The fierce competition for recognition in Afghanistan, as well as the chance to pursue his studies abroad, meant he left Kabul.

Instead, he has been carving out a career for himself playing for Kuwait, for whom he has taken 41 wickets in 30 T20 internationals.

Monib was born in Pakistan, where his family were Afghan refugees displaced by war, and moved back to his homeland as a teenager.

More or less over here with what should be a solid win for UAE v Kuwait. Most people, including the police, have been tuned into the livestream of Nepal v Malaysia instead (just noticed it's on an ad break on his phone.)

“I studied till eighth standard in Pakistan then moved to Afghanistan and I was in their pace bowling foundation with many of the star players from Afghanistan,” Monib said.

“I was alongside players like Fazalhaq Farooqi, but then moved to Kuwait for further education. When I got there, I continued playing cricket.”

Monib is studying for a master’s degree in Arabic in Kuwait. He is a distinctive presence on the field as he wears a prayer cap while he is playing.

“I have studied in an Afghan religious school and this is my way of showing respect for my religion,” he said.

He says he has been thrilled by the success of the national team he once aspired to play for.

Afghanistan have won three matches so far at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. AFP

Afghanistan have won three matches at the World Cup, with his former colleague Farooqi named player of the match for his four wickets in the success against Sri Lanka last time out.

“I played A-grade cricket in Afghanistan and was one of the top six fast bowlers,” Monib said.

“But because of an excess of competition for places among fast bowlers, I decided it was right for me to move to Kuwait.

“As an Afghan, I feel extremely proud to see my country winning matches at the World Cup. Anyone would be happy to see that for their country.”