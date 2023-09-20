Rory McIlroy confirmed for 2023 DP World Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy has been confirmed for the DP World Tour Championship as the world No 2 aims to win a fifth Harry Vardon Trophy at the final Rolex Series event of the 2023 DP World Tour season.

The reigning European No 1 currently leads the Race to Dubai Rankings, thanks to his two Rolex Series victories earlier this season at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and Genesis Scottish Open.

McIlroy, a four-time major winner, has been at the top of the rankings since the WGC Match Play in March.

The Earth Course has proved to be a happy hunting ground for the Northern Irishman, who has won the DP World Tour Championship twice and finished top of the season-long standings in 2012, 2014, 2015, and most recently in 2022, etching his name alongside England’s Peter Oosterhuis as a four-time winner of the prestigious title.

"Playing at the DP World Tour Championship is always an amazing experience. Over the years, I've been fortunate to enjoy a lot of success in Dubai and at this event in particular," McIlroy, 34, said.

“The fans have been great, it’s amazing to have that support out there for us. When you have the top 50 golfers from the DP World Tour, you know it is going to be a fantastic competition. I’ve won here on a couple of occasions and I would love to be right there come Sunday with both trophies to my name.”

McIlroy leads Ryder Cup teammate and defending champion Jon Rahm by 2,155 points. The Spaniard announced his return earlier this season to celebrate 15 years of the event, which comprises the top 50 golfers on the DP World Tour.

Fans can once again witness all the action for free, with general admission tickets now available at dpwtc.com.