Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp not worried about new Saudi Arabia bid for Mohamed Salah

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted he is not worried at this moment about any attempt by Saudi Arabian clubs to lure Mohamed Salah away from Merseyside in January.

Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad were reported to have put in a £150 million bid for the 31-year-old attacker that was turned down by Liverpool before the Premier League transfer window closed on September 1.

A second bid of around £200 million was expected before the SLP window closed six days later but failed to materialise.

But SPL director of football Michael Emenalo has made it clear that Salah remains a priority target. “If it didn't happen, it's not because we no longer fancy the player, or because we have a problem with Liverpool,” he told Sky Sports.

“It's because certain things that need to align for all the parties involved in the process didn't align.

“Nobody is angry, we move on, but we absolutely close no doors and if the opportunity is there to do things and do it well – and it brings Mohamed Salah to the Saudi Pro League we will all be very grateful.”

In Friday's press conference ahead of Liverpool's game at Wolves, Klopp laughed off suggestions that he might be worried about any January bid for his Egyptian striker.

“You are kidding me, yeah?” said Klopp. “A week after we close the transfer window, you ask about the January transfer window?

“Obviously, you can't wait until December to ask these questions. We will see what happens. Until then, I'm not worried in this moment.

“I didn't even think about it until you opened that wound again. No, I'm not worried.”

Klopp also insisted there was no bad blood between him and former captain Jordan Henderson, who did leave for the kingdom this summer when he joined Al Ettifaq.

In an interview during the international break Henderson, 33, claimed he did not feel wanted when he returned from his summer break and that is why he chose to join Steven Gerrard's side.

“Hendo said the truth, in all departments, that's how it was,” said the manager.

“We had our talks and I told Hendo I wanted him to stay but we had to talk in these conversations about the possibility of not playing regularly.

“I cannot have a talk before a season and tell a player they will have 50 games 100 per cent because I don't know that, it all depends on performance.

“And if Hendo had performed, he would have had maybe 50 games, absolutely possible.

“But in the specific situation, with the relationship we had, I thought it was important that we speak about everything because I don't want to wake up one morning and need to lock horns with each other because he thought he would start and I tell him he isn't.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made it clear he could not guarantee Jordan Henderson a regular start this season. AFP

“Obviously [for] Hendo that meant, 'OK, he doesn't want me here'. I understand it 100 per cent but we clarified that.

“If I would have told him 'Hendo, stay here, you will be the main man in midfield', he would have stayed but as much as I wanted him to stay, I couldn't say that so that's why it was better that Hendo moved on.

“There's not a bit of bad blood or whatever.”

Liverpool will head to Wolves on Saturday lunchtime without defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in the win against Aston Villa a two weeks ago.

But centre-back Ibrahima Konate is fit again, which means Joe Gomez will be asked to fill in at right-back.