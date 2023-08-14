Abu Dhabi Championship will switch to November next year as new Dubai event also planned

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will move from its traditional start-of-the-year slot to become part of a new season-climax play-off next year, as part of a major revamp of the DP World Tour.

The tournament at Yas Links will switch from January to instead take place from November 7 to 10 in 2024.

It will be the first event of a new, two-tournament play-off, with the traditional season-ending event, the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, to follow a week later.

Golf fans in the UAE will still have plenty of tour action to feast on at the start of 2024, with the addition of a new tournament.

Dubai Creek, which hosted the Dubai Desert Classic twice, will return to the tour when it hosts the new Dubai Invitational from January 11 to 14.

The Classic is scheduled at Emirates Golf Club the following week, before the tour heads to Al Hamra for the Ras Al Khaimah Championship the week after that.

The new-look Desert Swing concludes from February 1 to 4 with the new Bahrain Championship.

2024 is going to be bigger and better at @YasLinksGC 🤩



The #ADGolfChamps is confirmed to take place 7-10 November 2024 and will be part of the brand new DP World Tour Play-offs 😄



See you in 2024!pic.twitter.com/AqmwgxrBgq — Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (@ADGolfChamps) August 14, 2023

The new season will incorporate a minimum of 44 tournaments in 24 countries across five continents, with a total prize fund of $148.5 million – excluding the majors.

The 2024 Race to Dubai will feature three phases. Five "global swings" will take place from November 2023 to August 2024.

The second phase, from September 2024 to October 2024, is termed the "Back nine" and features nine of the tour's "most historic" tournaments and national opens.

The concluding two tournament play-off in Abu Dhabi and Dubai is the new finale to the season.

The tournament in the capital will feature the leading 70 players on the Race to Dubai rankings while the top 50 at the end of that tournament qualify for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

At the conclusion of the 2024 season, the leading 10 players will share a $6 million bonus pool.

"Our 2024 season will see our members come together to compete across a global schedule, with greater opportunities and rewards than ever before," said Keith Pelley, the DP World Tour’s chief executive.

"The many new and original enhancements we have introduced will guarantee drama and excitement for our fans, our broadcasters and all our stakeholders across the entire season and means, more than ever, that every week counts on the DP World Tour."