Rory McIlroy 'could not ask for better preparation' ahead of Open Championship

Rory McIlroy believes he “could not ask for better preparation” as he looks to end his major drought at The Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

The Northern Irishman secured a dramatic victory in the Scottish Open on Sunday when he birdied the final two holes to overtake Robert MacIntyre at the top of the leader board.

READ MORE Rory McIlroy holds off Robert MacIntyre challenge to seal Scottish Open win

It was McIlroy's first victory since winning the Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club in January, moving him up to No 2 in the world rankings and setting him up nicely for his return to Royal Liverpool, the scene of his 2014 Open triumph.

He claimed the last of four major wins at the US PGA Championship a month later but has been unable to add to that tally since.

For the second major in succession McIlroy cancelled a planned formal press conference, but he did give short interviews to TV and radio outlets.

“I could not ask for better preparation,” he told BBC Sport NI. “The way I played the last two holes [in Scotland] was an amazing finish and a perfect way to come into this week.

(7/8) Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose pic.twitter.com/9Zc04EosKx — The Open (@TheOpen) July 18, 2023

“I’ve had a great nine years and won a lot of tournaments but the big four have eluded me. Hopefully, this week that’s something I can change.

“It’s nice to be back here. It’s not like I think about it all that often so it’s nice to come back and re-familiarise myself with the course. It’s nice to come back to a major venue you’ve won on, but it also makes you feel a bit old.”

McIlroy has recorded 19 top 10s in the 34 majors played since his last victory, with his best chances of a win coming in last year’s Open and June’s US Open.

At St Andrews, McIlroy held a two-shot lead at the turn in the final round before being overhauled by an inspired Cameron Smith, while he finished a shot behind Wyndham Clark at Los Angeles Country Club.

“It’s just golf,” he told Sky Sports News. “At the end of the day I have to go out there and try to shoot the best score I can for four days in a row and hope that is one shot better than everyone else.

Rory McIlroy begins his preparations.



Sir Nick Faldo watches on.



You can too with Live at The Range.https://t.co/fHF3zar8Wi pic.twitter.com/HPWI4ds3BM — The Open (@TheOpen) July 17, 2023

“I’m just trying to keep it as simple as possible, forget all the noise, forget everything else and just go out and enjoy myself more than anything else.

“The course is great. It’s in superb condition. It’s basically how I remember it. It’s a very strategic golf course off the tee, which I like. It’s very, very well bunkered and I think the biggest challenge of this golf course is avoiding those pot bunkers off the tee.

“You really have to think your way around it and whether you challenge the bunkers or not or lay back.”

McIlroy will partner Ryder Cup teammates Jon Rahm and Justin Rose in the first two rounds, teeing-off just before 3pm (6pm UAE) on Thursday.