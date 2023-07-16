Rory McIlroy holds off Robert MacIntyre challenge to seal dramatic Scottish Open win

Rory McIlroy edged out home hope Robert MacIntyre to win a dramatic Scottish Open on Sunday.

The Northern Irishman birdied on the 17th to draw level with MacIntyre who had carded a 64 to pile the pressure on McIlroy.

READ MORE Wyndham Clark holds off Rory McIlroy to win US Open for first major title

The four-time major winner then produced a stunning approach on the final hole before holing from 10 feet for another birdie to snatch victory from the unfortunate Scot. Sweden's David Lingmerth (68), South Korea's Byeong Hun An (70) and Scottie Scheffler (70) tied for third at 10-under.

McIlroy's final round of 68 marked his fourth straight round in the 60s at the final tune-up for next week's Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

The win moves McIlroy up a place to No 2 in the world rankings, ahead of Spain's Jon Rahm with only American Scottie Scheffler standing in his way of a return to the top slot. It was his 16th DP World Tour victory and 24th PGA Tour crown.

“Really proud. That was such a tough day, especially the back nine. Really proud of how I stuck in there, I hit some really nice shots down the stretch,” said McIlroy, whose last title came in January's Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club. “It's been a long six months since I won in Dubai, and hopefully that breaks the seal for me.”

🚨🎯 INCREDIBLE SHOT! Rory McIlroy with a dart on 18. That for the win!! #TRACK —> @TrackingRory



pic.twitter.com/k6ytMk9TLG — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) July 16, 2023

When asked about his approach shot to the 18th green, he said: “Four iron was only getting to the front of the green, so I hit two iron and it came out perfectly – probably the best shot I've hit all year.

“I knew the putt was going to get to the hole because it was downwind. I thought it might have been missing left, but it hung on in. It's amazing for the race to Dubai, for the FedEx, and for my own confidence as well.”

This win came just days before McIlroy, 34, returns to the scene of his only Open triumph in 2014 – the last of his major victories. In June's US Open, McIlroy lost by one shot to the American Wyndham Clark at Los Angeles Country Club.

MacIntyre had been fortunate to find the spectator walkway following a wild drive on the 18th, but took full advantage by hitting a stunning approach with a fairway wood to within four feet of the hole.

"Really proud! Feels incredible!" 😍



Rory McIlroy reacts to winning the Scottish Open 🗣️pic.twitter.com/GU9SE6ZE1N — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 16, 2023

The left-hander began the final round five shots behind McIlroy, but made good on his promise to relish “absolutely brutal” weather as he followed birdies on the third and sixth with an eagle on the par-five 10th.

A birdie on the 14th moved MacIntyre into the outright lead for the first time and he immediately doubled his advantage after a stunning approach to the next finished inches from the hole.

McIlroy kept himself in contention with a birdie on the 11th and a vital par save on the 12th, the world number three thinking his putt had missed before it caught the edge of the hole and dropped.

And, after MacIntyre bogeyed the par-five 16th, McIlroy holed from almost 40 feet on the 14th to share the lead.

MacIntyre's amazing birdie on the 18th completed a stunning 64 and edged him back in front, but, after missing from eight feet on the par-five 16th, McIlroy conjured up a magical finish to seal a brilliant fightback.