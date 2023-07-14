Carlos Alcaraz beats Daniil Medvedev to reach Wimbledon final

World number one Carlos Alcaraz set up a blockbuster Wimbledon final against seven-time champion Novak Djokovic after sweeping aside Daniil Medvedev.

Alcaraz, 20, dominated the semi-final 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 and will on Sunday attempt to prevent Djokovic, 36, from winning a record-equalling eighth title at the All England Club and 24th career major.

Djokovic earlier defeated Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) to reach his ninth Wimbledon final.

“I believe I can beat Djokovic,” said Alcaraz, who lost to the Serb in the French Open semi-finals in June.

For seven games under the roof, this felt like it could be a contest, as third seed Medvedev, who, like Alcaraz, was contesting his first Wimbledon semi-final, kept pace with the top seed.

But from the moment Alcaraz broke the Medvedev serve for a 5-3 lead in the opening set, it felt as though he had the grandest stage in tennis to himself with a virtuoso display.

At times, it looked as though Alcaraz was toying with his opponent, working through his extensive arsenal of weapons to dismantle the 27-year-old in merciless fashion.

Two nonchalant service breaks sealed the second set and the Spaniard accelerated towards victory with another one early in the third set as Medvedev's shoulders slumped.

Like a lion toying with its prey, Alcaraz offered back a couple of service breaks with some over-casual tennis but the respite was brief and an outclassed Medvedev was put out of his misery in one hour and 50 minutes.

Alcaraz is the third Spaniard to reach the Wimbledon men's singles final after Manuel Santana and Rafa Nadal and the fourth youngest in the professional era.

Djokovic, who overwhelmed Alcaraz in the French Open semi-finals last month, is bidding to become the oldest men's singles champion and match Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slams.