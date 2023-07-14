Novak Djokovic advances to Wimbledon final to stay on track for eighth title

Serbian second seed too strong for Jannik Sinner in a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 victory on Centre Court

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his Wimbledon semi-final match against Jannik Sinner. Reuters
Jul 14, 2023
Novak Djokovic is one win away from a record-equalling eighth men's singles title at Wimbledon after coming through a tricky semi-final encounter against Jannik Sinner on Friday.

Second seed Djokovic, who is aiming for a fifth straight Wimbledon crown, repeatedly served his way out of potential trouble to beat the Italian eighth seed 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 inside Centre Court.

Djokovic saved all six break points he faced — including a pair of set points for Sinner at 5-4 in the third — and reached his ninth final at the All England Club. It’s also his 35th final at all Grand Slam tournaments, more than any man or woman in tennis history.

The 36-year-old Serb is seeking a 24th major singles championship overall, which would set the mark for the most in the Open era, which began in 1968. Roger Federer is the only man to have won eight singles trophies at Wimbledon. Martina Navratilova won the women’s championship nine times.

Djokovic will meet top seed Carlos Alcaraz or No 3 Daniil Medvedev for the trophy on Sunday.

Because of rain in the morning, all four remaining men warmed up under a closed retractable roof. Medvedev, who hasn’t played on Centre Court all tournament until now, was allowed to hold his hitting session there; the three other semifinalists trained at No 1 Court.

Updated: July 14, 2023, 3:44 PM
