Tickets for NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 go on sale from Tuesday

Tickets for the NBA Abu Dhabi Games between Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves go on sale from Tuesday, the National Basketball Association and the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi announced.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023, presented by ADQ, will see the Mavericks and Timberwolves playing two preseason games at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on October 5 and 7.

A 24-hour presale begins on Tuesday at 11pm GST for pre-registered fans. Special ticket packages offering premium access, VIP experiences, hospitality and local hotel accommodation are also available for purchase at https://nbaexperiences.com/nba-abu-dhabi-games-2023.

The Mavericks currently feature four-time NBA All-Star and three-time All-NBA First Team member Luka Doncic, as well as 2016 NBA champion and eight-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving.

The Timberwolves feature three-time NBA All-Star and two-time All-NBA Third Team member Karl-Anthony Towns, three-time NBA All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and 2023 NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 will air live in the UAE and across the Middle East and North Africa on beIN Sports, The Sports Channel and NBA League Pass, reaching fans in more than 200 countries and territories on television, digital media and social media.

Milwaukee Bucks v Atlanta Hawks - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday, No 21, in action during their 109-118 defeat against Atlanta Hawks in the NBA's inaugural Abu Dhabi Games at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

The second NBA Abu Dhabi Games take place after the successful preseason games between the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks, which marked the league’s first games in the Arabian Gulf last year.

In January, the NBA and DCT Abu Dhabi launched an expanded second season of the Junior NBA Abu Dhabi League, featuring boys’ and girls’ leagues, each composed of 450 players aged from 11 to14 from schools across the UAE capital.

The collaboration also includes a variety of interactive fan events featuring appearances by current and former NBA players, a series of NBA FIT clinics promoting health and wellness, and an NBA 2K League exhibition event.

The collaboration sees DCT Abu Dhabi, under Experience Abu Dhabi, the tourism promotion initiative of the UAE’s capital, serve as the Official Tourism Destination Partner of the NBA in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and China.