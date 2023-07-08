Team USA announce squad for Abu Dhabi basketball games and World Cup

Basketball fans in Abu Dhabi can look forward to watching a top tier American team during the 'USA Basketball Showcase' in Abu Dhabi next month.

USA Basketball unveiled the 12-player squad for the Fiba World Cup and preparatory matches. They include New York Knicks teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, Brooklyn Nets teammates Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero, Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards, Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, New Orleans Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram, Memphis Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr, Utah Jazz’s Walker Kessler, Milwaukee Bucks’ Bobby Portis and the Los Angeles Lakers’ Austin Reaves.

The team will be coached by Golden State’s legendary Steve Kerr, assisted by Miami’s Erik Spoelstra, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Tyronn Lue and Gonzaga’s Mark Few.

Of the 12 players, nine have at least some previous national team basketball experience and six - Ingram, Edwards, Brunson, Haliburton, Bridges and Banchero - averaged at least 20 points per game in the NBA last season.

However, none have been part of a World Cup or Olympics before.

The Future Is Now.



Introducing the 2023 USA Men's National Team!



🇺🇸 #USABMNT x #WinForUSA pic.twitter.com/aSx7YJxUxT — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 6, 2023

“We have all new guys, all rookies,” Grant Hill, team managing director, said. “And we’re going to have to really work and just prepare them, build them up as we get them ready for the international game and a little different style of play.”

The American team will play five warm-up games before the World Cup. They will face Puerto Rico in Las Vegas on on August 7, Slovenia on August 12 and Spain on August 13 in Spain. They will then travel to the UAE to take on Greece on August 18 and Germany on August 20 in Abu Dhabi at the Etihad Arena.

The FIBA World Cup will run from August 25 to September 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. The Americans will be in Manila for the entirety of their stay in the tournament and have group-stage games against New Zealand on August 26, Greece on August 28 and Jordan on August 30.

Tickets for the 'USA Basketball Showcase' and 'International Basketball Week' in Abu Dhabi went on sale late last month. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit NBA.com/InternationalBasketballWeek.