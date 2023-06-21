Tickets on sale for USA basketball team's games in Abu Dhabi

Basketball fans in the UAE can now get their hands on tickets for one of the biggest events of the year – the "USA Basketball Showcase" that will see the American men’s national team play against Greece and Germany at the Etihad Arena.

Read more Atlanta Hawks coach hails 'successful' visit to UAE for NBA Abu Dhabi Games

The matches will take place on Yas Island from August 18-20, and you can now book your seats for the special event, the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi announced on Wednesday.

The US team will face Greece and Germany on August 18 and 20, respectively, while the other two side will face off on August 19.

Apart from these games, there will other matches as part of "International Basketball Week", during which Egypt, Lebanon and Mexico will play games at the same venue.

Lebanon will play Egypt on August 17 and then face Mexico the following day.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Etihadarena.ae or Ticketmaster.ae

During the announcement of the event earlier in the year, Jim Tooley, chief executive of USA Basketball, said: "USA Basketball is thrilled to work with DCT Abu Dhabi to bring the USA Basketball Showcase to Abu Dhabi.

“This is the first time our men’s national team will play in the UAE and we’re excited to engage with fans from across the globe, while also offering our players and coaches memorable on and off-court experiences.

“We are grateful to the national federations of Greece and Germany for their participation as we prepare for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, arguably the toughest international tournament in basketball.”

The FIBA Basketball World Cup will take held in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10.