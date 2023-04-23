Swiatek beats Sabalenka in straight sets to win her second straight Stuttgart title

World No 1 Iga Swiatek landed her 13th career title as she beat Australian Open champion and world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets to record her second successive Stuttgart Open victory on Sunday.

Poland's Swiatek swatted aside her Belarusian opponent 6-3, 6-4 on the clay in a perfect rehearsal for her French Open title defence next month.

The US Open champion continued her dominance over her rivals on clay, breaking Sabalenka's serve late in the first set and again in the first game of the second to secure the win in rerun of last year's final. It was Sabalenka's third straight loss in the Stuttgart final.

Swiatek is the first player to win back-to-back titles at the tournament since Angelique Kerber in 2015 and 2016.

It was the first time a women's tour-level final has featured the world No 1 and No 2 since the 2018 Australian Open, when Simona Halep beat Caroline Wozniacki.

It was also the first time the top two had clashed in a final on clay since the 2013 French Open final, when Serena Williams triumphed over Maria Sharapova.

Swiatek is back to full fitness after a rib injury forced her to pull out of the Miami Open and Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers after she hurt herself on the way to the Indian Wells semi-final last month.

After the victory in Stuttgart, Swiatek said: "I want to thank my team because it has been such an intense time. I am so happy we are making the right decisions.

"It's a pretty exciting time. I will be coming back because I love this tournament."

It was the second title of the season for the 21-year-old Swiatek, who added: "I'm so excited. You could see that after match point.

"Congrats to Aryna for everything, you've had such and amazing season. I'm really happy that we're so consistent and can play so many amazing matches together because I think the fans are enjoying it."

As well as the trophy and prize money, Swiatek also won a Porsche from the tournament sponsors.

Sabalenka said: "Can we make a deal that if I make another final I just get an extra car. I really enjoy playing here – not that much right now because I lost in a third final, it hurts.

"But it's a great tournament. I will keep coming back until I get the car."