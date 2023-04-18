Novak Djokovic admits he is 'not in ideal condition' with French Open looming

World No 1 Novak Djokovic has admitted that his right elbow is “not in an ideal condition” with the French Open less than six weeks away.

The 35-year-old fell to a shock defeat against Lorenzo Musetti at the Monte Carlo Masters last week when he wore strapping on the same elbow that he underwent surgery on in 2018.

Djokovic refused to talk about the issue after that match but opened up at a press conference ahead of the Srpska Open in Bosnia and Herzegovina this week.

“The elbow is not in an ideal condition, but let’s say it’s good enough,” he told reporters in Banja Luka. “I hope it will be fully ready for the first match.

“One of the good things in tennis is that you get new opportunity to prove your worth every week and take a step forward. I've turned over a new leaf.

“Naturally, I wasn't satisfied with the result in Monte Carlo. But, ever since I landed, I've felt welcomed in Banja Luka, a lot of positive energy and positive emotions.”

Novak Djokovic of Serbia lifts the trophy after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 to win his 10th Australian Open singles title - and a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam crown - in Melbourne on Sunday, January 29, 2023. AP

Djokovic has little over a month to get into shape, starting with one of the smallest tournaments on the ATP Tour, but one gives the Serbian a chance to play close to home.

“The people welcome me wholeheartedly with a great reception and so much love and support,” said Djokovic.

“So I’m super excited to be here because I think it’s one of the best places for us Serbian tennis players and athletes in general to be able to perform where we have so much love and support from local people.”

The 22-time Grand Slam winner will take on 18-year-old Luca Van Assche in his opening match in Bosnia on Wednesday.

The Frenchman claimed a 1-6, 7-6, 6-4 victory over three-times Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the previous round.

Van Assche, ranked 87th in the world, said it would be a privilege to play against Djokovic. “Novak is a true champion. Not only in tennis but in sports in general,” he said. “It will be an incredible match. I know I'll have to give my all to win.”

While Djokvic battles with his injury concerns, his old rival Rafael Nadal is also struggling to get fit for the Grand Slam in Paris that he has won a record 14 times and begins on May 28.

The Spaniard – who has also won 22 major titles – has not played since his Australian Open second-round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald in January after which it was revealed that Nadal had been struggling with a hip problem.