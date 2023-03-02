UAE set for March friendlies against Tajikistan and Thailand in Abu Dhabi

The UAE will play friendlies against Tajikistan and Thailand later this month in Abu Dhabi.

The two matches will form part of a March 19-29 training camp in the capital, with the Tajikistan encounter taking place on March 25 and the Thailand game four days later.

The UAE were last seen in action during the Arabian Gulf Cup in Iraq in January, where they finished at the bottom of their group. The two-time regional champions lost their opening two matches, against Bahrain and Kuwait, before drawing their final game with Qatar.

The Football Association’s national teams and technical affairs committee met with manager Rodolfo Arruabarrena at the FA’s headquarters on Thursday to finalise preparations for the March camp.

The squad will be announced following Round 19 of the Adnoc Pro League, which concludes on March 11.

The UAE will use the get-together as part of preparations for the rescheduled 2023 Asian Cup. The tournament, the continent’s showpiece, was moved in October from China this summer to Qatar next January.

On Tuesday, the Qatar Football Association confirmed the Asian Cup would be held from January 12 to February 10, 2024.

Arruabarrena’s contract, when agreed in February last year, was initially to run until after the Asian Cup.