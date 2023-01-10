UAE crash out of Arabian Gulf Cup after Kuwait defeat

The UAE crashed out of the Arabian Gulf Cup at the group stage on Tuesday following a last-gasp defeat to Kuwait in Basra – their second loss in three days.

Rodolfo Arruabarrena’s side, who opened their Group B campaign on Saturday with a 2-1 defeat to holders Bahrain, were beaten 1-0 at Al Minaa Olympic Stadium.

Bidding for a third regional crown, the UAE were outdone by Walid Abbas’ own goal in injury-time, when the Emirati defender – his team’s captain – glanced home an Ahmad Al Dhefiri free-kick.

The result leaves the UAE, champions in 2007 and 2013, unable to qualify for the semi-finals by dint of their head-to-head record with the other sides.

In a relatively uneventful first half, Kuwait carved the best chance, when striker Shabaib Al Khaldi sent a diving header from close range straight at UAE goalkeeper Khalid Essa. Kuwait had earlier had a goal correctly disallowed – Al Khaldi was a yard offside before eventually looping his header over Essa and into the UAE goal.

Right before half-time, the UAE also went close, but midfielder Majid Rashid could not get enough purchase on Harib Abdallah’s centre. His header was saved comfortably by Kuwait goalkeeper Sulaiman Abdulghafour.

The UAE began to dominate in the second half, with Rashid inches away from converting Khalid Ibrahim’s cross, Sebastian Tagliabue firing way off target from just inside the penalty area, and substitute Yahya Al Ghassani forcing Abdulghafour into a fine sprawling save from range.

At the other end, Kuwait Faisal Zayid somehow placed his effort high over the UAE crossbar from 12 yards out, when he should really have scored.

However, there would be a final sting in the tail, with Abbas inadvertently flicking Al Dhefiri’s set-piece beyond Essa three minutes into injury-time.

The UAE conclude the group against Qatar on Friday, while Kuwait, who opened with a 2-0 defeat to the World Cup hosts, take on Bahrain at the same time.