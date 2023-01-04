West Ham United co-chairman David Gold dies at 86 after short illness

West Ham United co-chairman David Gold has died at the age of 86 after a short illness.

The Premier League club announced the death of the lifelong Hammers fan on Wednesday. Gold, along with David Sullivan, became the club's joint chairman in 2010. He was previously chairman and co-owner of Birmingham City for 16 years.

“On behalf of everyone at the football club, it is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that we mourn the passing of our colleague and friend, David Gold,” said Sullivan, West Ham’s other co-chairman.

“Of all our joint ventures, none gave us more pride and happiness than the day we took ownership of West Ham United, our club, in January 2010.”

"I am extremely sad to hear this news," said Hammers' manager David Moyes.

"On behalf of all of the players and my staff at the training ground, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to David Gold's family at this very difficult time.

"Mr Gold was a regular visitor to Rush Green and always a source of great support and encouragement to myself and the players. It was clear he had a genuine and sincere love for the club and was a true supporter at heart.

"He took a great interest in the people working behind the scenes and was always keen to help in any way he could. He will be greatly missed."

West Ham 0 Brentford 2 - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United is challenged by Rico Henry, Ivan Toney and Ben Mee of Brentford during the Premier League match at London Stadium on December 30, 2022 in London, England. Getty Images

Gold grew up opposite West Ham's former stadium the Boleyn Ground and played for the club’s boy's and youth teams from the age 13 until he was 16.

His tenure at the club oversaw the move to the London Stadium, as well as relegation and subsequent promotion back to the Premier League and playing in the Europa League.

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady led the tributes to Gold on Twitter, saying he was a "great man, a great friend and a complete gentleman".

Former Hammers forward Carlton Cole said: "Mr Gold was a favourite of mine at the club.

"Always had time for me and wanted me to win in life. A very kind and warm-hearted man."

After a successful business career, Gold was chairman of Birmingham City before selling his shares in the club in 2009.

The purchase of West Ham in January the following year “helped to steady the ship and protect the club’s future during a period of great financial uncertainty,” the team said.