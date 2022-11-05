Sports stars attend 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' premiere - in pictures

Chelsea star Mason Mount, British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith and boxer Derek Chisora were some of the famous athletes who attended the European premier of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' in London.

Produced by Marvel Studios, the movie is the sequel to 'Black Panther' which was released in 2018 and will be the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Mount is gearing up for England's World Cup campaign in Qatar, which begins later this month.

Gareth Southgate's England face Iran in their World Cup opener on November 21. They take on USA on November 25 before finishing off the opening round against Wales on November 29.