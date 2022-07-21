Chelsea's Broja and other sports stars at London premiere of 'Bullet Train' - in pictures

The London premiere of Brad Pitt's latest movie 'Bullet Train' saw a number of sports stars in attendance on Wednesday evening.

Chelsea's Armando Broja, West Ham's Michail Antonio, England fast bowler Jofra Archer and British kickboxer and MMA fighter Michael Page were in attendance during the UK screening.

Broja was at the gala event even as Chelsea are still weighing up plans for the Albanian international for the coming season.

Broja has drawn strong interest from West Ham, Napoli, Newcastle and Southampton – where the striker scored nine goals on loan last term.

The 20-year-old showcased excellent attacking abilities during his loan spell, and is now reported to be ready for a permanent challenge.

Meanwhile, Archer continues to fight his way back to fitness after an extended period on the sidelines. The right-arm fast bowler last played for England in March 2021 and had hoped to make his comeback following a long-term elbow injury sometime this season.

However, Archer was ruled out of the 2022 summer with a stress fracture in his lower back.