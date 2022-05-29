Game of Thrones stars, Kepa Arrizabalaga and other celebs at Monaco GP - in pictures

The Monaco Grand Prix is a jewel in the crown of Formula One and attending it is a matter of pride and prestige for racing fans and celebrities alike.

The principality of Monaco hosts one of the most awe-inspiring races in F1, with super yachts and mega mansions forming the backdrop for the street race where the super rich mingle with stars from the world of glamour, sport and beyond.

Sunday's race was no different with a number of famous names at the Circuit de Monaco. Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie were among the star names who were in the paddock, so was Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

However, they had to wait a bit longer to enjoy the action as rain disrupted the start of the Monaco GP.

Teams scrambled to change tyres to cope with the changed track conditions. Cars were equipped with extreme wet tyres with the streets of Monaco rendered slippery after practice and qualifying in dry conditions on Friday and Saturday.

Charles Leclerc is on pole position for his home race with his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz joining him on the front row. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton complained of struggling on the "bumpiest track ever" during practice and will have his work cut out in more challenging conditions.

