Celebrities hit Berlin for 'Bullet Train' premiere — including Brad Pitt in a skirt

Brad Pitt graced the red carpet in a brown skirt on Tuesday, as he and his Bullet Train co-stars headed to Germany for a screening.

Pitt, 58, wore a matching jacket and mauve linen shirt with combat boots, showing off a few of his lesser-known tattoos.

Also at the Berlin premiere were co-stars Joey King, Zazie Beetz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry, as well as director David Leitch.

King, 22, flaunted a new, straight hairdo that's pastel pink and wore a figure-hugging black ribbed jumpsuit with long sleeves and flared trousers.

Joey King attends the 'Bullet Train' red carpet screening at Zoo Palast in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday. Getty Images

Bullet Train follows five assassins travelling on the high-speed railway from Tokyo to Morioka. As there are only a few stops in between there's little opportunity to get off, but soon the killers realise their jobs are intertwined and they're all going after the same, strange silver briefcase.

Sandra Bullock and Bad Bunny also star in the film, which will be released in the UAE on August 4.

The stars also swarmed Paris on Monday, where a blue carpet was laid out for the French premiere.

Pitt, who plays the hitman known as Ladybug, looked sharp in a slate grey suit over a grey T-shirt and white trainers.

King, who plays fellow assassin Prince, says she's grown while working alongside the seasoned Hollywood actor. “I learned a lot from Brad, some incredible personal life lessons,” she told the Free Press Journal earlier this month. “He’s been in the public eye for so long. It’s such a weird thing to balance. Only a niche group knows exactly what it feels like. Brad was so gracious in helping someone like me.”

She added: “It is a truly a larger-than-life film that I can’t believe I got to be a part of."

The film is an adaptation of Kotaro Isaka's novel Maria Beetle. There has been some backlash as critics say the casting of too many non-Asian actors could lead to the whitewashing of this Japanese novel, according to AsAmNews, which focuses on news about the Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities.

The online publication reported the Japanese American Citizens League had raised concerns about whether the book has been adapted in a positive way for Asian representation in Hollywood.