Dubai-based Mounir Lazzez's UFC return to go ahead after Ange Loosa steps in last minute

Lazzez's original opponent, Elizeu Zaleski, withdrew this week from the weekend's bout in Las Vegas

John McAuley
Apr 13, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Dubai-based Mounir Lazzez will compete at UFC Fight Night this weekend after Ange Loosa agreed to step in to replace Elizeu Zaleski on four days’ notice, The National understands.

The Tunisia-born Lazzez, who lives and trains in Dubai, was scheduled to face Zaleski at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night, marking his return to the UFC following a 15-month hiatus.

READ MORE
Mounir Lazzez all smiles after making UFC 'take notice' with sparkling debut

However, the Brazilian withdrew from the bout earlier this week, reportedly citing personal reasons. The card is headlined by the welterweight clash between No 5-ranked contender Vicente Luque and No 6 Belal Muhammad. The UFC has yet to confirm Loosa as Lazzez's new opponent.

A former Desert Force welterweight champion, Lazzez has one win and one defeat since making his UFC debut at the inaugural Fight Island in Abu Dhabi in July 2020. In his most recent appearance, in January last year, he lost to Warlley Alves via first-round TKO. That bout also took place in Abu Dhabi.

Lazzez was scheduled to make his return last July against Niklas Stolze, but was forced to withdraw from the Las Vegas event because of visa issues. His professional MMA record stands at 10-2.

Meanwhile, Loosa makes his UFC bow only two weeks after scoring a decision victory at XMMA 4 against John Howard. That win lifted the Swiss welterweight’s pro MMA record to 8-2.

Updated: April 13, 2022, 5:47 AM
UFC
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Lazzez UFC return gets go-ahead after Loosa steps in on short noticeStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Chimaev hints at Abu Dhabi after calling out UFC's top welterweightsStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article UFC 273: Volkanovski dominates Chan to retain featherweight titleStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Chimaev vows to return even stronger after epic UFC 273 win against BurnsStory gallery icon