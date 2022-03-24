Cristiano Ronaldo trains with Portugal ahead of World Cup clash with Turkey - in pictures

Portuguese must win on Thursday to set up play-off final against Italy or North Macedonia for place at Qatar World Cup

Gareth Cox
Mar 24, 2022
Portugal continued their preparation for their World Cup play-off against Turkey as they trained at Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo were all out on the training pitch ahead of Thursday's match in Porto.

Ronaldo, Salah and the stars facing make-or-break battles to seal World Cup spot

However, their two first-choice centre-backs have been ruled out with Ruben Dias and 39-year-old veteran Pepe missing out due to injury and Covid-19, respectively.

If Portugal defeat Turkey, they potentially meet Euro 2020 winners Italy for a place in this year's finals in Qatar. Roberto Mancini's side take on North Macedonia in Palermo, also on Thursday.

At 37, Qatar surely represents Portugal captain Ronaldo's last chance to win the World Cup. Missing out altogether is unthinkable for the all-time top scorer in international football with 115 goals.

“We know the road will not be easy and we have full respect for our opponents, who share the same objective as us. But together we will fight to take Portugal where we belong,” Ronaldo posted on Instagram this week.

Portugal finished second in their World Cup qualifying Group B taking 17 points from eight games, finishing three points behind table-topping Serbia. Turkey finished second in Group G with 21 points from 10 games, two points behind the Netherlands.

You can see images of Portugal players training on Wednesday in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Updated: March 24, 2022, 3:27 AM
