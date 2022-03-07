Barcelona player ratings vs Elche: Dembele 8, Memphis 7, Pedri 5

Barca strike back through substitutes Ferran Torres and Memphis Depay after Elche took a surprise lead

Andy Mitten
Mar 07, 2022

Barcelona moved up to third in La Liga on Sunday after coming from behind to beat Elche 2-1, with Memphis Depay scoring a late penalty to seal a hard-fought victory.

Elche took a surprise lead at the Martinez Valero when Fidel capitalised on a Pedri error on the stroke of half-time but Barca came storming back thanks to two substitutes.

READ MORE
Manchester City v Manchester United ratings: De Bruyne 9, Foden 9; Maguire 5, Pogba 5

Ferran Torres diverted in from close range on the hour before Depay scored an 84th-minute penalty after the striker had drawn Elche's Antonio Barragan into a handball.

"It seemed we were going to lose a game we did not deserve to lose," said Barca coach Xavi. "We deserved to win by more than one goal."

It continued an impressive run of form for Xavi's side, who have not lost in the league since December and came into this game on the back of scoring four times in three consecutive games for the first time since 2017.

When Xavi was appointed in November, Barcelona sat ninth but they might now justifiably have their sights set on Sevilla, who are only seven points ahead in second.

"We have four wins in a row, this has not happened for a long time, it's a good sign," said Xavi. "The players believe in what we are doing. We are on the right path."

To see Andy Mitten's player ratings from the match, scroll through the picture gallery above.

Updated: March 07, 2022, 4:12 AM
BarcelonaLa Liga
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Giroud sinks Napoli to fire Milan top but cools talk of scudettoStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Xavi says Barca 'on the right path' as win at Elche takes them thirdStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Manchester derby ratings: De Bruyne 9, Foden 9; Maguire 5, Pogba 5Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article De Bruyne masterclass secures Manchester City convincing derby victoryStory gallery icon