Al Jazira’s title defence dealt severe blow by Al Nasr

Al Jazira’s grip on the Adnoc Pro League was dealt a severe blow after a 2-0 defeat to Al Nasr 2-0 at Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai on Saturday.

The result left the Abu Dhabi club lagging in fourth spot on 26 points, 13 behind the leaders Al Ain with a match in hand.

Nasr ended a six-match run without a win to take their tally to 22 points and lift themselves up to seventh spot.

The winless run cost Nasr’s Argentine manager Ramon Diaz his job. His Emirati successor, Salem Rabia, has now overseen a draw against Al Orooba and victory over Jazira win in the two games he was in charge.

Nasr broke the deadlock through Toze's 21st minute penalty after the Jazira defender Khalifa Al Hammadi had handled Abdulaziz Al Kaabi’s cross inside the area.

The host doubled the lead three minutes into the second half when Ryan Mendes weaved through three Jazira players before threading a perfectly-weighted pass for Diaa Sabia to slot it in first-time.

Shabab Al Ahli rallied from a goal down to overcome Al Orooba 3-1 at the Rashid stadium in Dubai to climb to third.

Al Orooba stunned the hosts when Saeed Obaid finished off a mazy run to curl in a low effort into the left bottom corner on 13 minutes.

Shabab Al Ahli didn’t take long to level the scores. Federico Cartabia picked out Mehdi Ghayedi with a pass inside the area to tap in the ball into the back of the net from close range.

However, the home side had to wait until midway in the second half to take the lead. Ghayedi and Cartabia exchanged passes before the latter fired in his second goal of the match.

Mohammed Marzooq sealed the game for Shabab Al Ahli on 74 minutes when he pounced on the rebound from an effort he himself created.

Ajman cinched a seven-goal thriller over Kalba and the bottom team Emirates held Al Dhafra to a scoreless result.