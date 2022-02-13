UFC 271: Tai Tuivasa takes aim at heavyweight summit - but not before Mexico holiday

Tai Tuivasa says he is planning for a celebratory trip to Cancun before he even considers his next move in the UFC, claiming he will fight anyone at the top of the heavyweight division upon his return – even if he doesn’t know who that currently entails.

The Australian, based in Dubai for the past year, delivered the greatest win of his career to date at UFC 271 on Sunday morning, when he knocked out home favourite Derrick Lewis in the second round of the co-main event in Houston, Texas.

The victory against the division’s No 3-ranked contender extended Tuivasa’s win streak to five, with all coming via knockout. UFC president Dana White said immediately afterwards at the Toyota Center that Tuivasa, until now ranked 11th, will next face someone inside the top five in the division.

At present, Francis Ngannou holds the belt, with recent interim champion Ciryl Gane and two-time belt-holder Stipe Miocic closest to him in the rankings. After Lewis, comes Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov to round off the top five challengers.

Asked on Sunday which fighter he would like to call out to meet next, Tuivasa said: “To be honest, I don’t even know who’s in the top five. I don’t even watch fighting. I’ve heard there’s the Stipes and the Ciryl Ganes and all that and everyone up there. This is my job. I rock up, I prepare with my team, and we punch on.

“I’m having a bit of a rest. First, I’m going to Cancun; I’ve heard there’s nice beaches and I like long walks on the beach. Go check out the sand, I suppose. And then go do some Daddy drop-offs - my son started school. After that I’ll regroup with my team and we’ll go from there.”

Clearly with tongue in cheek regarding the appeal of Cancun, Tuivasa will not doubt enjoy his latest success. The Western Sydney native, who before his five-fight win streak had lost three on the bounce, is famed for letting his hair down outside of the octagon.

“I suppose everyone just focuses on all of that,” Tuivasa, 28, said. “But at the end of the day, I’m knocking the best in the world out. Like I've said, I’ve a great team around me now, I’ve got guys who have the best interest in me. We’re doing alright. And we’re knocking the best in the world out. We’re here.”

Lewis, 37, holds the all-time UFC record for most knockouts, with 13. On Sunday, Tuivasa had to survive somewhat of an onslaught in the opening round when he was taken to the ground, but worked his way back to his feet and starting trading punches in retaliation.

In the second round, Tuivasa connected with a vicious elbow to send Lewis face first to the canvas and end the contest.

Afterwards, Tuivasa played down the fact he had just knocked out the “knockout king”, saying: “He’s got the accolades. He’s done it. He’s done this for many years.

"And like I said, he’s had his time and I think this is the passing of the torch. And if I keep up doing what I’m doing, and keep focus on what I need to focus on, I will one day take over.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I’m a banger from Western Sydney and we bang on with anybody. And I’ll bang on with anyone until the day I die.”