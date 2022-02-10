Al Wahda manager urges players to keep up the fight in pursuit of leaders Al Ain

Al Wahda manager Gregory Dufrennes has urged his team to keep fighting to keep the pressure on Adnoc Pro League leaders Al Ain.

They travel across Abu Dhabi to play Baniyas on Thursday hopeful of closing the gap on Al Ain, who play Emirates on Friday, to three points. Al Wahda are currently on 27 points from 14 games, one ahead of Shabab Al Ahli and Sharjah.

“We are playing for something,” the Frenchman said. “It’s better to fight for as much as we can to achieve something nice, instead to finish sixth or seventh position, and left with nothing to play for.

“So, this is good pressure on everyone and it’s important for us to win this game. It’s a very tough and important game for us. The fans as well as the players like this kind of games.”

Wahda began the second half of the Adnoc Pro League with a 4-2 victory over Al Orooba despite playing most of the game with 10 men following goalkeeper Mohammed Al Shamsi's red card.

“My concern is for everybody to repeat their performances in the matches that are coming up every three or four days,” Dufrennes said.

“For the players, it’s not easy. We are already scared not to get more yellow or red [cards] and injuries to the players, particularly when you have a lot of games left.

“It’s the beginning of our marathon, and our focus is to take one game at a time. We are aware it’s going to be a tough match and we want to be ready for that battle.

“Just to play Baniyas, we know it’s a difficult game. There are some players at Baniyas who crossed over from Wahda, and they may want to prove something to us.”

Dufrennes is sweating on the fitness of Abdulla Al Karbi but confirmed Brazilian defender Lucas Pimenta is unavailable to face sixth-placed Baniyas.

“Lucas has a long injury and we don’t know when he’s going to come back but Karbi has a little bit [of] pain but he will be able to be with us, but there is some question marks on his situation," Dufrennes said.

Al Dhafra take the long trip to Sharjah and Khor Fakkan will be at home to Al Wasl in Wednesday's other games.