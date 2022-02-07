Shabab Al Ahli climb to third in Adnoc Pro League after win over Emirates

Shabab Al Ahli survived a late scare to defeat Emirates 2-1 at the Rashid stadium on Sunday and move up to third in the standings.

Federico Cartabia and Shabab Al Ahli’s new Norwegian signing, Thomas Olsen, were on target either side of half time, but a 72nd minute strike from Edarlyn Reyes kept the visitors under pressure until the final whistle.

Guilherme da Silva sent in a low cross to Cartabia, who curled a low effort beyond the outstretched hands of Emirates goalkeeper Abdulla Ibrahim for a 13th minute lead.

Two minutes after the restart, Olsen marked his Shabab Al Ahli debut with a goal to double his side's lead. Harib Suhail dribbled inside the penalty area to find the unmarked Olsen, who tapped in from six yards to become the first Norwegian to score a goal in the Pro League.

Reyes pulled one back with a powerful left-footed shot from the outside the area to beat Majed Naser, also becoming the first Dominican to score in the history of the competition.

Shabab Al Ahli were awarded a penalty two minutes from time after Cartabia was pulled down in the box but the Argentine sent his effort crashing against the crossbar.

With the victory, Shabab Al Ahli jump to third place on 26 points, seven behind the leaders Al Ain and just one below the second-placed Al Wahda.

Elsewhere, Walid Azarou marked his Pro League debut for Ajman with a winner against Al Nasr at Al Maktoum Stadium.

The Moroccan forward saw his first effort crash against the post on 34 minutes but was on target past the hour mark with a left-footed effort that proved enough to secure his team the win.

Nasr ended the game with 10-men after Diaa Sabia was sent off for a second booking nine minutes from time.